In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that the Tropical Storm Beryl caused a large but temporary dip in solar generation potential across Texas on July 8. However, cross-referencing with grid operator reports revealed that very little production went offline due to the storm, showing the resilience of Texas' solar infrastructure. Despite Tropical Storm Beryl making landfall on the morning of Monday, July 8, relatively sunny conditions returned as the remnants of the system moved north-eastward, according to analysis using the Solcast API. Although southeast Texas ...

