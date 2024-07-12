Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 12.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Ist das die nächste GIGANTISCHE Goldaktie? Umgeben von Branchenriesen wie Newmont Gold!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40EFY | ISIN: US7665597024 | Ticker-Symbol: RI2
NASDAQ
12.07.24
15:39 Uhr
9,940 US-Dollar
+0,250
+2,58 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0000,00004:52
PR Newswire
12.07.2024 14:05 Uhr
6 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Rigel Announces Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Rigel") (Nasdaq: RIGL) today announced that it has granted awards pursuant to Rigel's Inducement Plan, approved by the Compensation Committee of Rigel's Board of Directors and granted as an inducement material to employees' entering into employment with Rigel, in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). Specifically, Rigel granted 79,890 stock options to eleven non-executive employees vesting over four years with a one-year cliff.

Rigel is providing this information in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Rigel
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL) is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing and providing novel therapies that significantly improve the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. Founded in 1996, Rigel is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information on Rigel, the company's marketed products and pipeline of potential products, visit www.rigel.com.

Contact for Investors & Media

Investors:
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
650.624.1232
[email protected]

SOURCE Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.