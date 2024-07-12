Icon Energy Corp. Announces Listing on Nasdaq and Pricing of $5.0 Million Initial Public Offering

ATHENS, Greece, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Icon Energy Corp. ("Icon Energy" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ICON), an international shipping company that provides worldwide seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargoes, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering (the "Offering") of 1,250,000 shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the "Common Stock"), at an offering price of $4.00 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $5,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. In addition, Icon Energy has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 187,500 shares of Common Stock to cover over-allotments at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount.

The shares of Common Stock are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on July 12, 2024, under the symbol "ICON". The Offering is expected to close on July 15, 2024, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this Offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, funding for working capital needs and fleet expansion.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager in connection with the Offering.

A registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-279394) was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and was declared effective by the SEC on July 11, 2024. A final prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement. Electronic copies of the prospectus relating to this Offering, when available, may also be obtained from Maxim Group LLC, 300 Park Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, New York 10022, Attention: Syndicate Department, by telephone at (212) 895-3745 or by email at syndicate@maximgrp.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Icon Energy

Icon Energy is an international shipping company that provides worldwide seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargoes through the ownership, chartering and operation of oceangoing vessels. Icon Energy maintains its principal executive office in Athens, Greece, and its shares of Common Stock are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "ICON".

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements." Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions that are other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, the Company cannot provide assurance that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements for many reasons, including as described in the Company's filings with the SEC. As a result, you are cautioned not to unduly rely on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this communication.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, among other things: the Company's future operating or financial results; the Company's liquidity, including its ability to service any indebtedness; changes in shipping industry trends, including charter rates, vessel values and factors affecting vessel supply and demand; future, pending or recent acquisitions and dispositions, business strategy, areas of possible expansion or contraction, and expected capital spending or operating expenses; risks associated with operations; broader market impacts arising from war (or threatened war) or international hostilities; risks associated with pandemics (including COVID-19); and other factors listed from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except to the extent required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. You should, however, review the factors and risks the Company describes in the reports it files and furnishes from time to time with the SEC, which can be obtained free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Contact Information

Icon Energy Corp.

Dennis Psachos

Chief Financial Officer

+30 211 88 81 300

ir@icon-nrg.com

www.icon-nrg.com