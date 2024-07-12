InterDigital, Inc.: UK Court of Appeal rules in favor of InterDigital in dispute with Lenovo

WILMINGTON, Del., July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile, video and AI technology research and development company, today announced that the UK's Court of Appeal handed down its decision in InterDigital's FRAND licensing case against Lenovo.

The Court of Appeal ruled in favor of InterDigital, including raising the amount that Lenovo must pay for a license to InterDigital's cellular SEP patents. The court rejected Lenovo's appeal in its entirety and confirmed that Lenovo must pay for all of its past sales starting from 2007. By virtue of this ruling, Lenovo will pay an additional amount of more than $55 million to a total of approximately $240 million for Lenovo's past sales through December 31, 2023.

"This decision better recognizes the value of our cellular wireless innovation and gives InterDigital another court win in our licensing dispute with Lenovo," commented Josh Schmidt, Chief Legal Officer, InterDigital. "In addition, this decision takes a very important step towards achieving a balance between innovator and implementer by making it harder for implementers like Lenovo to delay taking a license to patented technologies that are the bedrock of connected devices. Lenovo remains unlicensed to our cellular portfolio since the beginning of this year, and we remain committed to signing an agreement that includes fair compensation for our patented technologies."

About InterDigital®

InterDigital is a global research and development company focused primarily on wireless, video, artificial intelligence ("AI"), and related technologies. We design and develop foundational technologies that enable connected, immersive experiences in a broad range of communications and entertainment products and services. We license our innovations worldwide to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications devices, consumer electronics, IoT devices, cars and other motor vehicles, and providers of cloud-based services such as video streaming. As a leader in wireless technology, our engineers have designed and developed a wide range of innovations that are used in wireless products and networks, from the earliest digital cellular systems to 5G and today's most advanced Wi-Fi technologies. We are also a leader in video processing and video encoding/decoding technology, with a significant AI research effort that intersects with both wireless and video technologies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.



InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:

Richard Lloyd

Email: richard.lloyd@interdigital.com

+1 (202) 349-1716