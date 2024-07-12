Antea Group: How Safe Practices Can Protect Ammonia's Role in the Energy Transition

An Antea Group Webinar

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2024 / In the midst of the global energy transition, ammonia stands out as a promising contender for sustainable hydrogen production. However, to fully realize its potential, attention must be paid to safety practices surrounding its production, storage, and utilization.

While national regulations influence project implementation, there are certain environmental, health, and safety (EHS) considerations that are universal. In fact, in the court of public opinion, incidents in the US can affect implementation in those overseas markets.

In this webinar, we'll discuss some best practices around ammonia and hydrogen transport and storage, and the value of implementing them in the US.

Join us on Thursday, July 25th at 8:45am CT for our live webinar, How Safe Practices Can Protect Ammonia's Role in the Energy Transition - we hope to see you there!

