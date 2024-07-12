Building on research work at Sweden's Chalmers University of Technology, Sinonus has developed carbon fiber-based structural batteries that not only store energy but also become an integral part of a product's structure. Their possible span of energy density is said to be around 25-50% of a conventional lithium-ion battery at current technology level. From ESS News Sinonus, a spin-out from Chalmers Technical University (CTU) in Sweden, has developed a unique carbon fiber material that can store electrical energy, enabling energy storage in existing structures for a variety of industries - from ...

