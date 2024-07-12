This week, Women in Solar Europe (WiSEu) gives voice to Mary Riccio-Kjærgaard, CEO and owner of Danish PV installer Risskov Teknik & Solar Aps. She explains how the idea of leadership is still being negatively influenced by cultural stereotypes and says women can accomplish more and go further by simply being "female leaders. "I started my career in the renewable energy industry, specifically in the wind sector, and I'd say that I didn't have difficulty establishing myself. I had a great job at the time, but I wanted to work for a higher purpose - wind power - and for people who inspired me. ...

