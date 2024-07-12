SK tes Certifies to ISO 27001:2022 Information Security Management Standard Across All Sites in Europe and Australia

RECKLINGHAUSEN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2024 / SK tes, a global leader in IT asset disposition (ITAD), e-waste and battery recycling solutions, is proud to announce that it has successfully certified to the updated ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Information Security Management Standard at all its sites across Europe and Australia. This certification underscores SK tes' commitment to the highest levels of information security, ensuring that customer data and company information are protected with the utmost integrity.









ISO 27001:2022 is an internationally recognized standard for managing risks associated with information security threats. Key requirements that companies must have in place to be compliant with ISO 27001 include:

Risk Assessment and Treatment: ISO 27001 requires companies to conduct a thorough risk assessment to identify potential threats to information security. Based on this assessment, organizations must then implement appropriate risk treatment plans to mitigate or eliminate these risks. This involves identifying the assets that need protection, the potential vulnerabilities and threats to these assets, and the impact and likelihood of these threats materializing.

Information Security Policies and Objectives: Companies must establish a set of information security policies and objectives that are aligned with their overall business goals. These policies should cover various aspects of information security, including access control, data protection, incident management, and compliance with legal and regulatory requirements. The objectives should be measurable, achievable, and regularly reviewed to ensure continuous improvement.

Controls and Procedures: ISO 27001 outlines a comprehensive set of controls and procedures that organizations must implement to protect their information assets. These controls are detailed in Annex A of the standard and cover a wide range of areas, including physical security, network security, access control, cryptography, and supplier relationships. Organizations must select and implement the appropriate controls based on their specific risk assessment and security needs.

In addition to these key requirements, ISO 27001 also emphasizes the importance of continuous monitoring and auditing to ensure the effectiveness of the ISMS. Companies must regularly review and update their information security practices to adapt to new threats and vulnerabilities.

By achieving this certification, SK tes demonstrates its dedication to safeguarding information against unauthorized access, breaches, and other cyber threats.

Eric Ingebretsen, CCO of SK tes, expressed his enthusiasm about the certification: "Achieving the ISO 27001:2022 standard reinforces our commitment to providing a global service that meets the highest standards consistently, wherever you are in the world. Having a robust and audited Information Security Management System reflects our proactive approach to managing security risks and protecting our clients' data."

Thomas Holberg, COO of SK tes, also shared his thoughts: "Our team has worked diligently to meet the stringent requirements of the updated ISO 27001:2022 standard and this achievement reflects the expertise of the team here at SK tes and their dedication to maintaining robust security measures across all our global operations."

SK tes' successful certification process involved rigorous audits and assessments conducted by and independent certification body, ensuring that the company's information security management system meets the highest international standards. By obtaining ISO 27001:2022 certification, SK tes not only bolsters its own security posture but also sets a benchmark for excellence in the industry. SK tes will continue to update to ISO 27001:2022 standard certification at over 40 owned and operated facilities in more than 20 countries around the world.

For more information about SK tes and global capabilities, please visit our website www.sktes.com.

About SK tes:

Since our formation in 2005, SK tes, a subsidiary of SK ecoplant, has grown to become a global leader in sustainable technology services and bespoke solutions that help clients manage the commissioning, deployment, and retirement of technology devices and components. We provide comprehensive services for technology devices throughout their lifecycle - from deployment to decommissioning to disposition - all the way through to recycling and end-of-life repurposing. This includes innovating new processes to leverage the value locked in assets if they are to be recycled, such as our proprietary lithium battery recycling process, which extracts scarce materials from used batteries at purity rates high enough that they can be reused in the manufacturing supply chain.

We have made it our mission to make a decade of difference by securely, safely, and sustainably transforming and repurposing one billion kgs of assets by 2030. SK tes has over 40 owned facilities across 22 countries offering unmatched service-level consistency, consistent commercials, lower logistics costs, local compliance experts in-region, support in local time zones and languages, and a deep understanding of transboundary movement globally.

Contact Information

Maria Penaloza

Media And Content Strategist

maria.penaloza@issuerdirect.com

SOURCE: SK tes

View the original press release on newswire.com.