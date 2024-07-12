The French authorities have concluded a commercial and industrial (C&I) rooftop PV tender with an average price of €0. 1016 ($0. 11)/kWh. The government allocated 179. 9 MW of PV capacity in total. From pv magazine France France's Ministry of Ecological and Solidarity Transition has announced the winners of the seventh round of tenders for C&I rooftop solar systems for the 2021-26 period, with capacities above 500 kW. The authorities allocated 179. 0 MW of solar through the procurement exercise to 50 developers at an average final price of €0. 1016/kWh. The French authorities originally received ...

