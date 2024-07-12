Optimum Employer Solutions Recognized as One of the 2024 Best Places to Work in Orange County for the 9th Consecutive Year

SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2024 / Optimum Employer Solutions is thrilled to announce that it has been named one of the 2024 Best Places to Work in Orange County, marking the ninth consecutive year the company has received this prestigious award. This recognition, presented by the Orange County Business Journal in partnership with the Workforce Research Group, underscores Optimum Employer Solutions' unwavering commitment to its employees and its pursuit of excellence.





Since 2009, the Best Places to Work in Orange County awards program has celebrated top employers in the region. This initiative, organized by the Orange County Business Journal in collaboration with the Workforce Research Group, aims to spotlight companies that significantly contribute to the county's economy and offer outstanding workplaces for their employees.

To qualify for the award, employers must meet several eligibility criteria:

Employ at least 15 full- or part-time permanent employees in Orange County;

Operate a physical location within Orange County;

Be a publicly/privately held organization;

Function as a for-profit, not-for-profit, or government entity;

Have been in business for a minimum of one year.

The selection process was comprehensive, involving two main components. The first part, accounting for 20% of the overall score, evaluated each company's workplace policies, practices, and demographics. The second part, comprising 80% of the total score, involved a detailed employee survey to gauge overall work experience. The Workforce Research Group managed the registration and survey procedures, analyzing the data to determine the final rankings.

The results, featuring the top-ranking companies, were published in a special section of the Orange County Business Journal's July 4th issue.

"This recognition for the ninth consecutive year is a testament to our unwavering dedication to our employees and our company motto for this year, 'Pursuit of Excellence,'" said Kevin Gramian, Founder & CEO of Optimum Employer Solutions. "We are dedicated to creating a positive, fulfilling work environment where our team members can thrive and achieve their full potential. Receiving this award again is a great honor and we are overjoyed our employees feel like Optimum is a great place to work."

Optimum Employer Solutions also appeared on OCBJs Best Places to Work list from 2016 to 2023; OCBJs Fastest-Growing Private Companies list in 2023; and on Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies list from 2011-2019, 2022, and 2023.

For more information on the survey process, please visit www.BestPlacestoWorkOrangeCounty.com.

About Optimum Employer Solutions

Optimum Employer Solutions - an IRS-designated Certified* Professional Employer Organization (CPEO) -was founded with the goal of helping small businesses survive, thrive, and compete for the best talent by giving them access to resources and benefits typically only found at very large companies. As a single, knowledgeable partner, we help our clients to focus on their core business and save time and money by handling all their HR, benefits, and payroll needs.

We Care About Your Humans

www.optimumhr.net

