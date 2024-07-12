Aspen Dental: Dental Bridges vs. Implants: Choosing the Right Restoration in Terre Haute, IN

A smile is one of the most prominent features that people can notice about an individual. However, if someone has had dental concerns in the past and is missing one or more teeth, they may want to improve the aesthetic appearance of their smile. Luckily, a local dentist in Terre Haute can help patients explore options for replacing missing teeth, including dental bridges and implants.

What are dental bridges?

A dental bridge is a non-surgical solution for tooth replacement that bonds a new tooth to the natural teeth on either side of the tooth gap. It's a cosmetic solution that doesn't necessarily address underlying structural issues that might be plaguing someone's mouth because of missing teeth. Since a bridge doesn't require surgery, the procedure is less expensive than a dental implant, but it's also not as durable and may not last as long.

What are dental implants?

Dental implants are an invasive surgical procedure where a dentist will attach a titanium screw to the patient's jawbone and place a crown on top of it. Because dental implants are a more invasive procedure, they generally cost more than a bridge but can last much longer. Having a dental implant put in can be a minor inconvenience, as many dental procedures are. However, once it's done, it may last at least 10 to 30 years.

Dental bridges vs. implants: What's the difference?

There are several differences between dental bridges and implants, as outlined in the table below.

Dental bridges Dental implants Non-invasive Invasive - Requires surgery Does not address structural issues Addresses structural issues with the jaw More affordable More expensive Faster to place with only two visits Longer healing time and multiple appointments May last 5 to 15 years May last 10 to 30+ years May impact the health of surrounding teeth Does not impact surrounding teeth

The key differences are longevity, affordability, and overall dental health. Bridges can be a more affordable, short-term solution, but they may impact the health of the patient's surrounding teeth, requiring more treatments over time. Implants can provide a long-term solution that also corrects issues with jaw health. However, an individual will need to pay more upfront and sit through more appointments.

The bottom line

Whether to get a dental bridge or implant for a missing tooth comes down to one's unique financial and dental health situation. If an individual is looking for a longer-term solution and is willing to pay more, a dental implant might be the preferred option. However, a bridge could be the perfect fit if someone is on a tighter budget or not comfortable with undergoing dental surgery. A local dental professional is the best resource to assess a patient's oral health to determine which option is right for them.

