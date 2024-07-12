UniFirst: 4 Reasons You Need a Uniform Rental Program to Extend the Life of Workwear

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2024 / If you're offering work uniforms to your employees, you have two options: buy them outright or use a uniform rental program to lower the total cost of ownership of the program. While it may seem like a sound business investment to buy uniforms, using a rental program over the long term can help extend the life of work uniforms, benefit your employees and boost your bottom line in four key ways:

1. Safe and proper cleaning of soiled uniforms.

If you have employees who operate in an industry that potentially exposes them to certain chemicals or irritants, like pest control or firefighting, it's essential that uniforms are cared for properly and disposed of legally. A uniform rental company understands the industry-specific requirements associated with your staff's workwear and can ensure that uniforms are cared for in a way that cleans them effectively, extends their lifespan, while ensuring that any disposal is done so according to local laws and regulations governing waste.

2. Eliminate employee differences in laundering workwear.

If uniform care is left up to each employee, there's less control over the cleaning process, including how frequently uniforms are washed and which detergents are used. Poor workwear cleaning habits by employees could lead to costly premature aging of the garments, resulting in having to replace uniforms sooner than desired. One of the biggest benefits of a uniform rental program for your employees is that they don't need to worry about laundering their own uniforms. They'll simply take their uniforms off at the end of their shift, place them in a designated area for soiled garments, and pick up a new, clean uniform before the next shift.

3. Have repairs and size adjustments handled quickly.

By purchasing uniforms, you become responsible for fixing any tears, stains, or resizing. When you use a rental program through a preferred company, you can shift the responsibility to them. Your uniform company will meticulously inspect each uniform for areas that need to be repaired and take care of them before delivering back to you. Many companies also offer tailoring if your employees need workwear sized up or down for any reason.

4. Choose high-quality uniform materials.

A uniform rental company has the ability to offer uniform fabrics that are appropriate and durable for the industry you work in. With high-quality uniform materials that are well cared for, your team's workwear may last significantly longer than if you source them yourself.

The bottom line

The right uniform rental program can extend the life of workwear while offering cost savings and boosting employee morale. By allowing a third-party company to take over ordering, sizing, laundering, repairing, managing inventory, and replacing work uniforms, you'll take a burdensome task off your plate and let the experts ensure your team is safe, protected, and professional at all times.

