Line\5 Announces Integration With MenuMetric to Enhance F&I Product Financing and Sales Efficiency

New Integration Streamlines F&I Product Selection, Elevates Customer Satisfaction, and Drives Dealership Revenue Growth

NAPLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2024 / Line\5 is proud to announce its new integration with MenuMetric, an advanced web-based F&I menu platform known for its robust connections to over 180 top providers. This integration is set to transform how dealerships manage and finance F&I products, ensuring a seamless and efficient experience for both dealerships and their customers. This strategic partnership aims to enhance the efficiency of F&I product selection, presentation, and sales tracking, ultimately benefiting dealerships and customers alike.

Line\5, LLC.

MenuMetric's platform is renowned for its ability to streamline the F&I sales process, increasing customer satisfaction while maximizing profits. By integrating with Line\5's robust financing capabilities, dealerships can now offer a seamless menu of F&I products with convenient financing options, enabling them to close more deals and generate higher revenues.

Key Benefits of the Integration

Seamless Workflow: The integration allows for efficient selection, presentation, and tracking of F&I products and vehicle add-ons

Enhanced Customer Satisfaction: With the combined capabilities of MenuMetric and Line\5, customers can enjoy a more personalized and efficient sales experience.

Increased Dealership Profits: The integration helps dealerships streamline their F&I process, reducing time spent on each deal and increasing overall profitability.

Comprehensive Reporting: Real-time, cloud-based reporting and tracking enable dealerships to monitor PVR, penetration rates, and other key performance metrics effectively.

"We are thrilled to partner with MenuMetric and integrate our financing solutions into their innovative F&I menu platform," said Brenda Cline-Kereakes, Chief Operating Officer at Line\5. "This collaboration will empower our dealerships to offer a more efficient and customer-centric sales process, ultimately driving higher satisfaction and profitability."

Phil Imbery, Chief Operating Officer at MenuMetric, added, "MenuMetric dealerships using Line\5 have shown a fantastic increase in F&I product sales and we're excited to have this connection available for all of our customers. It's critical to their success to have an option to finance products when traditional lenders won't or when the customer prefers to pay cash but doesn't have enough funds to include additional protections. Line\5 has the program to make those sales possible, and the integration with MenuMetric makes the process easy."

For more information about the integration and how it can benefit your dealership, visit Line5.com or Menumetric.com.

About Line\5

Line\5 is a leading provider of financing for F&I products, offering dealers the ability to provide flexible, customer-first financing solutions. With a mission to support dealers in driving sales and customer retention, Line\5 offers a comprehensive range of services, including instant e-contracts, no-fee first payment default guarantees, and a variety of funding options. Line\5 has been recognized with multiple industry awards, including the Diamond Award for Best F&I Financing for three consecutive years in the Auto Dealer Today Dealers' Choice Awards. For more information, visit Line\5.com.

About MenuMetric

MenuMetric's mission is to create technology that enables F&I professionals to connect with customers and create a personal sales experience. Their platform simplifies the F&I sales process by increasing customer satisfaction and maximizing profits. MenuMetric offers efficient selection, presentation, and sales tracking for F&I products and vehicle add-ons. For more information, visit www.menumetric.com.

