Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 12.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Startschuss gefallen: Diese Aktie lässt die Konkurrenz alt aussehen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C7R6 | ISIN: AU0000185993 | Ticker-Symbol: F8P
Tradegate
12.07.24
19:25 Uhr
11,380 Euro
+1,040
+10,06 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
IRIS ENERGY LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRIS ENERGY LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,34011,44019:28
11,34011,44019:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.07.2024 18:00 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Investigation Into Iris Energy Limited (IREN) Announced byHolzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Iris Energy Limited ("Iris Energy"?or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IREN) complied with federal securities laws. On July 11, 2024, Culper Research published a report alleging that Iris Energy "has always, and will continue to be - a non-player in the HPC space because its facilities were built for BTC mining and are ill-equipped for HPC workloads without billions in additional costs." Following this news, the price of the Company's stock dropped.

If you purchased Iris Energy stock and suffered?a?loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at? cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at?jkarr@holzerlaw.com, call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at http://holzerlaw.com/case/iris-energy/ to discuss your legal rights.?

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is an Atlanta, Georgia law firm that dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct.?More information about the firm is available through its website,?www.holzerlaw.com,?and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.?

CONTACT:?
Corey Holzer, Esq.?
(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)?
cholzer@holzerlaw.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.