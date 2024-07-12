Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2024) - As a world-class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users with quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on 8th Jul 2024.

LBank Weekly Listing Report, 8th Jul 2024

Project: CIT

Listing date: 8th Jul

Key words: Others, Initial Listing, BEP20

Official Website: https://www.ccexc.com

About: CIT is a cornerstone of our sustainable ecosystem, harnessing blockchain technology to promote global eco-friendly practices through innovative utilities like carbon certification minting and a walk-to-earn program.

Project: LSETH

Listing date: 9th Jul

Key words: DEFI, ERC20

Official Website: https://liquidcollective.io/

About: LsETH, or Liquid Staked ETH, is a receipt token representing staked Ethereum through Liquid Collective's protocol. It allows you to automatically stake and earn ETH network incentives, all while maintaining liquidity. Like a regular token, you can trade, swap, hold or transfer LsETH.

Project: MOTH

Listing date: 9th Jul

Key words: MEME, SOL

Official Website: https://solanamoth.com/

About: MOTH is a community-driven meme token inspired by the viral obsession of a moth with a lamp, celebrating the simple yet fervent love for light.

Project: NEU

Listing date: 11th Jul

Key words: GAMEFI, BEP20

Official Website: https://neuralcoin.app/

About: Neural is a blockchain-based investment platform offering users opportunities in GameFi through staking its platform token, Neuralcoin (NEU), to earn returns and engage in GameFi projects.

Project: XR

Listing date: 11th Jul

Key words: Others, Initial Listing, BEP20

Official Website: https://xraders.xyz/

About: XRADERS is a decentralized expert curation platform leveraging blockchain and AI to provide transparent, community-validated insights, empowering investors with actionable information and enhancing their trading experience.

Summary of Last Week's Listings - 1st Jul 2024 to 7th Jul 2024

Weekly Listing Summary, Jul 1st - Jul 7th

Name: HERO1

Official Website: https://solscan.io/token/64GhPSS8P8wNaGWH2uysASxp9XYsqS3An3eJ3w5YNJK9

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/hero1_usdt/

Name: SHERIF

Official Website: https://solscan.io/token/9QJ8Qkxz4kBCa5tTYswBWM3vairThAzDRuB8Mh8FE7qn

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/sherif_usdt/

Name: SPIKE

Weekly gain: 168%

Official Website: https://spiketheoriginal.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/spike_usdt/

Name: SBAE

Weekly gain: 18%

Official Website: https://saltbae.ai/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/sbae_usdt/

Name: PIZZA

Weekly gain: 67%

Official Website: https://ordinals.com/inscription/42ed2e06688759d306d6f67ba20709af05121b19885e7366bf5c4301399d359di0

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/pizza_usdt/

Name: DOGGS

Official Website: https://doggensnout.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/doggs_usdt/

Name: M

Official Website: https://www.sekai5613.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/m_usdt/

Name: COBU

Weekly gain: 15070998%

Official Website: https://cobu.today/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/cobu_usdt/

Name: VMA

Weekly gain: 226%

Official Website: https://vmeta.studio/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/vma_usdt/

Name: HGEN

Weekly gain: 21%

Official Website: https://hgen.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/hgen_usdt/

Name: ELT

Weekly gain: 1781%

Official Website: https://ecolink.space/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/elt_usdt/

Name: TARA

Official Website: https://www.taracoin.net/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/tara_usdt/

Name: JCC

Official Website: https://jccoin.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/jcc_usdt/

Name: CENS

Official Website: https://censoredai.co/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/cens_usdt/

