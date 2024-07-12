Nest Seekers International, a leading name in the luxury real estate market, is proud to announce the launch of new divisions, encompassing Nest Yachts, Nest Jets, and Nest Collections in Portugal. This bold expansion signifies a new era of luxury living and travel, solidifying Nest Seekers' position as a trailblazer in the Portuguese market. Alongside this groundbreaking initiative, Nest Seekers will also introduce new upcoming television shows in Europe, showcasing the unparalleled beauty and sophistication of Europe's most exclusive locations, including Portugal's premium areas.

With a robust presence in Portugal, Nest Seekers operates five strategic offices in Lisbon, Porto, Algarve, Madeira, and the Azores. The upcoming inauguration of a state-of-the-art Nest Lounge/Front Store on Rua Castilho, spearheaded by Portugal's business expansion manager Jorge Figueiredo, is set to become a landmark of luxury and innovation. Nest Seekers' relentless drive for excellence doesn't stop there. The company is set to expand its footprint with new openings in Cascais and the Comporta/Melides region, further embedding its luxury offerings across Portugal.

Eddie Shapiro, CEO and Founder of Nest Seekers International, commented: "We created these new business units to provide additional services that cater specifically to the sophisticated needs of our high-net-worth clients. We are excited to continue our journey here."

Nuno Franco, Managing Director and Chief Deployment Officer, added: "We are thrilled to lead this pioneering venture in Portugal and other European locations. Our new initiatives are designed to cater to the evolving demands of our clients, offering them not just homes, but comprehensive luxury lifestyles. This expansion underscores our dedication to excellence and innovation in the Portuguese market."

Nest Yachts: Nest Yachts offers a premier yacht brokerage service, providing clients with access to a curated selection of the world's most luxurious yachts for purchase or charter. From serene coastal cruises to adventurous oceanic voyages, Nest Yachts ensures that each maritime experience is tailored to meet the highest standards of luxury and comfort.

Nest Jets: Nest Jets delivers elite private aviation brokerage services, offering unparalleled convenience and luxury for international travel. With access to a fleet of state-of-the-art private jets, clients can enjoy seamless and efficient travel arrangements. Whether for business or leisure, Nest Jets guarantees a sophisticated and comfortable journey, providing top-tier service from takeoff to landing.

Nest Collections: Nest Collections specializes in high-value art, antiques, exotic cars, and other asset brokerage services. This venture facilitates the buying, selling, and trading of exquisite pieces, ensuring that clients have access to unique and valuable items. Nest Collections provides consultancy services for investment, helping clients to build and enhance their personal collections with pieces that not only hold aesthetic value but also appreciate over time.

These new ventures align perfectly with Nest Seekers' mission to offer a comprehensive suite of luxury services that go beyond traditional real estate, catering to the evolving demands of affluent clients.

