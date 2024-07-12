Anzeige
Freitag, 12.07.2024
Startschuss gefallen: Diese Aktie lässt die Konkurrenz alt aussehen!
WKN: A2JSDZ | ISIN: FR0013357621 | Ticker-Symbol: 2WSA
Frankfurt
12.07.24
08:08 Uhr
58,10 Euro
+1,80
+3,20 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
12.07.2024 18:53 Uhr
107 Leser
WAVESTONE: Wavestone: 2023/24 universal registration document available

Wavestone informs its shareholders that its 2023/24 universal registration document, relating to fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 was recorded by the AMF on July 11, 2024 under the number D.24-0626.

This document (French version) is made available according to legal requirements and can be consulted on the Wavestone website (www.wavestone.com, Investors section) and on the AMF web site (www.amf-france.org). The English version of this document will be published shortly.

The 2023/24 universal registration document notably contains:

  • 2023/24 annual financial report;
  • the statement of non-financial performance (summary of the social, environmental and societal aspects of the company's activities in accordance with the French "Grenelle 2" legislation);
  • the report on corporate governance;
  • the remuneration of corporate officers' report;
  • the draft resolutions submitted to the Annual General Meeting (July 25, 2024);
  • the different Auditors' reports;
  • the description of the share buy-back program;
  • the table of Auditors' fees.

About Wavestone

Wavestone is a consulting powerhouse, dedicated to supporting strategic transformations of businesses and organizations in a world that is undergoing unprecedented change, with the ambition to create positive and long-lasting impacts for all its stakeholders.

Drawing on more than 5,500 employees in 17 countries across Europe, North America and Asia, the firm offers a 360° portfolio of high-value consulting services, combining seamlessly first-class sector expertise with a wide range of cross-industry capabilities.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Wavestone
Pascal Imbert
CEO
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00

Benjamin Clément
Financial Communication
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00		Actus
Mathieu Omnes
Investor and Analyst Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

Deborah Schwartz
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-86823-cp-mise-a-disposition-urd_110724_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
