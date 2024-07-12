Marygrove Awnings Announces Grand Reopening of Livonia Showroom

LIVONIA, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2024 / Marygrove Awnings, a cornerstone of the Detroit and Michigan community for nearly 90 years, is thrilled to announce the Grand Reopening of its newly revamped showroom. The event will be on Friday, July 19, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Marygrove's headquarters at 12700 Merriman Rd, Livonia, MI 48150.

Hosted by Mike Falahee, President of Marygrove, alongside Paul W Smith from 760 WJR AM radio station, this exciting event marks a significant milestone in Marygrove's rebranding journey that began in November 2023. The Grand Reopening is a testament to Marygrove's mission of helping people create their best life outside.

Guests can expect:

Complimentary food and beverages

Hands-on experience with Marygrove's innovative retractable awnings, featuring the latest technology and design

A chance to enter and win a free retractable awning

Marygrove Awnings has built a legacy of trust and reliability in Michigan's close-knit communities. As a family-owned and operated business by the Falahee family, Marygrove maintains deep local roots. CEO Mike Falahee, who grew up in Allen Park, exemplifies this local connection and commitment.

While headquartered in Livonia, Marygrove has expanded its reach nationally, offering retractable awnings in over 20 cities and continuing to grow. This expansion is driven by its dedicated in-house team, which manages everything from product design to installation and customer service, ensuring a seamless experience for its customers.

The Grand Reopening event will also highlight the exciting developments at Marygrove this year, including new technology, product features, and market expansions. As one of the fastest-growing companies in the USA, Marygrove is at the forefront of innovation in the retractable awning industry.

"With a Marygrove retractable awning, you can create a customized outdoor space perfect for gathering with friends and family right outside your own back door," said Mike Falahee. "As our new tagline suggests, we invite you to spend life outside with Marygrove."

Join us on July 19 to celebrate this exciting chapter in Marygrove's history. For more information about Marygrove Awnings and to book a free, in-home estimate, visit marygrove.com or call 800-44-AWNING.

