Allied Universal Releases Special Report on Physical Security During an Election Ahead of 2024

Allied Universal®, the leading provider of security solutions for the government sector, has released a 2024 special report titled Physical Security During an Election: Expect the Unexpected and Prepare for it All. The report utilizes intelligence and experience to identify potential physical security threats that could impact the safety and operations of businesses and their assets in the U.S. during a presidential election.

"A partisan environment is seething with hostility and division, multiple wars are being waged overseas, and law enforcement is eyeing the risk of violence ahead of what could be an election unlike any other in American history," said Allied Universal Global Chairman and CEO Steve Jones. "In this special report, we are providing security leaders with the information necessary to identify risks, prepare contingency plans and predict when and where to deploy resources."

The report details security strategies and tactics based on the election cycle's events including national conventions, debates, election day and the presidential inauguration. Potential security issues along with mitigation approaches are addressed in the report and include civil unrest, active shooter, crowd control, insider threats, infrastructure attacks, cyber threats, domestic extremism, the spread of misinformation and conflict resolution within organizations.

