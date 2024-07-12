Madrid, Spain--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2024) - APE, a prominent name in the nicotine market, announces the addition of four new flavors to its nicotine pouch lineup: Cherry, Apple, Mango, and Ice Mint. This expansion reinforces Ape's commitment to providing adult consumers with high-quality, tobacco-free nicotine alternatives that prioritize health, convenience, and environmental sustainability.

New Flavor Details:

Cherry : Sweet cherry flavor.

: Sweet cherry flavor. Apple : Sweet and sour green apple flavor.

: Sweet and sour green apple flavor. Mango : Juicy tropical mango flavor.

: Juicy tropical mango flavor. Ice Mint: Crisp and minty flavor.

"Our goal at Ape has always been to create a better, healthier alternative for nicotine consumers," said the Founder and CEO of APE. "With the introduction of these new flavors, we continue to push the boundaries of innovation and quality in the nicotine pouch market. We are excited to offer our customers even more choices that fit their lifestyle and preferences."

About APE Pouches

APE was established to address the limited and uninspiring options in the nicotine market. The founders, driven by their own experiences as nicotine consumers, created a brand dedicated to delivering scientifically tested nicotine pouches with bold flavors, lasting effects, and eco-friendly packaging.

APE's commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability guides its mission to provide adult consumers with reliable and flavorful nicotine products.

For more information, visit www.apepouches.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding product features and company goals. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Ape nicotine pouches are intended for use by adults only. Nicotine is an addictive substance and should be used with caution. Consult with a healthcare professional before using any nicotine product, especially if you have pre-existing health conditions or are pregnant or nursing. Ape is not responsible for any adverse effects resulting from the use of its products. By using Ape products, you agree to comply with all applicable local laws and regulations regarding the purchase and use of nicotine products.

