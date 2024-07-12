New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2024) - Socially responsible Palestinian-owned soft drink brand DrinkPalestina has officially been launched. The brand, currently being manufactured in North America, was started after seeing a strong demand from a large community of people looking for alternatives to traditional soft drink providers. The company has pledged a portion of the proceeds from every single can to be donated to reputable charities and causes dedicated to providing services such as healthcare, education, and disaster relief.

In a statement to the press, a senior representative for DrinkPalestina said, "We are delighted to announce the launch of DrinkPalestina. Our inaugural line of beverages, crafted with the highest quality standards, offers a refreshing experience with various flavours. Moreover, each beverage is made with ethically sourced ingredients, reflecting our commitment to responsible business practices."

During the start-up phase, they will only be selling 12 FL OZ (355mL) cans that come in flavours of cola, lemon-lime, and orange, as well as a Sugarfree Cola. The drink's branding has been crafted to represent the culture of Palestine and has been started by a group of three native Palestinian and Yemeni friends.

He went on to add, "At DrinkPalestina, we believe that businesses are responsible for giving back to society. With this principle at the heart of our operations, we have pledged to donate a portion of the proceeds from every single can to a selection of reputable charities and causes. We aim to provide customers with a product that satisfies their taste buds and enables them to be a part of something greater. The official launch of DrinkPalestina marks the beginning of a new chapter where consumers can make a positive impact with every purchase. We invite people to join us in this journey towards making a meaningful difference, one can at a time."

The team is researching new flavours and will add them to their portfolios. Soon, people can shop for Drink Palestina's beverages on Amazon and in their local stores. If they have any queries, they can also check out their website, drinkpalestina.com or IG @drinkpalestina.

About DrinkPalestina

DrinkPalestina is a socially responsible beverage brand based in North America, and a group of native Palestinians and Yemenis started it.

