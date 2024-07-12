MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; NASDAQ: MOR) today announced that it has formally notified the Nasdaq Stock Market of its intention to voluntarily delist its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") from the Nasdaq Global Market and to deregister the ADSs under Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").

MorphoSys currently anticipates that it will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a Form 25, Notification of Removal of Listing and/or Registration Under Section 12(b) of the Exchange Act, relating to the delisting and deregistration on or about July 25, 2024, with the delisting of the ADSs taking effect no earlier than ten days thereafter. As a result, MorphoSys expects that the last trading day on Nasdaq will be on or about August 2, 2024.

Following the delisting, any trading in MorphoSys' ADSs would occur only in privately negotiated sales and potentially on an over-the-counter market if a broker makes a market in the ADSs. There is no guarantee, however, that a broker will make such a market or that trading of the ADSs will continue on an over-the-counter market or otherwise.

The Supervisory Board of MorphoSys authorized the delisting of the ADSs as required by the delisting agreement signed by MorphoSys, Novartis BidCo AG and Novartis AG (hereinafter collectively referred to as "Novartis"). On July 4, 2024, Novartis launched its public delisting purchase offer for all outstanding no-par value bearer shares of MorphoSys.

In addition, Novartis has informed MorphoSys of its intention to merge MorphoSys into Novartis (the "Merger Squeeze-out"). The conclusion and notarization of the merger agreement between MorphoSys AG and Novartis BidCo Germany AG will take place shortly. The effectiveness of the merger squeeze-out is still subject to approval by the MorphoSys AG Annual General Meeting and the registration of both the transfer resolution and the merger in the commercial register at the seat of MorphoSys AG, as well as the registration of the merger in the commercial register at the seat of Novartis BidCo Germany AG.

