Over 5,000 patient reviews from 113 plastic surgery clinics were analyzed in the Denver, Colorado Plastic Surgeons Research Report, examining those surgical practices that accumulated the most Google reviews by patients.

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2024 / Denver has some of the most skilled plastic surgeons in the Western states. Doctor Marketing, MD has analyzed data from over 113 medical practices and 5,859 online Google Reviews. According to their research report, the top clinics account for 2,627 Google Reviews and 44.83% percent of all plastic surgery reviews online for Denver plastic surgeons. With an average of over 262.7 patient reviews per practice, these surgeons display surgical excellence that sets them apart from the rest. In the Denver metropolitan area, Denver residents ( Denverites ) have shared their positive medspa and cosmetic surgery procedure experiences, from the thousands of reviews analyzed.

There were twenty-one plastic surgeons analyzed from the leading Plastic Surgery Practices in Denver for Q1 of 2024. Data was compiled by the Review Growth Index (RGI) and is based on the number of Google Reviews received as of 11/30/23. Image Credit: Velesstudio / 123RF. Illustration by: Doctor Marketing, MD.

"Our firm has compiled comprehensive Google Review data from 113 plastic surgery practices in Denver, CO. The leading surgical clinics and plastic surgeons in Denver are made up of 21 doctors that received a combined 2,627 patient reviews. These Denver area medical practices and doctors have generated the highest number of patient reviews," said Marty Stewart, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Doctor Marketing, MD, a digital marketing agency , and the Review Growth Index (RGI).

Denver, Colorado Plastic Surgeons Research Report for Q1 of 2024 Data Methodology

For the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, Google Reviews for doctors data was compiled through November 30th, 2023 to determine the top best rankings and most reviewed by patients for Denver, Colorado (CO). Here is the in-depth data snapshot compiled by the Doctor Marketing, MD Review Growth Index (RGI):

116 total plastic surgeons and cosmetic practices in Denver, Colorado were identified via Google My Business (GMB) profiles and Google Map listings for Denver.

113 plastic surgery and cosmetic surgery practices / clinics remained after removing duplicates. (Note: Some doctors have both a private practice under their own name, and are part of a larger medical group under a practice name, and were listed twice, thus removed)

5,859 total online Google Reviews for all Denver plastic surgeons as of 11/30/23.

80 practices (68.96) had at least 1 online review.

36 practices (31.03) had 0 online reviews.

Average rating across all practices was 4.67 stars.

73.23 was the average number of reviews per practice.

Quick Stats of the Leading Denver, CO Practices:

2,627 total reviews for the top ten combined.

This was 44.83% of all reviews combined.

262.7 was the average # of Google Reviews per practice in the top ten.

Star Ratings ranged from 4.3 to 4.9 stars, with the average being 4.75 stars.

The Denver Plastic Surgery Clinics and Cosmetic Surgeons That Received the Largest Number of Patient Reviews, Satisfaction, and Feedback

Raval Facial Aesthetics, led by Dr. Jeffrey Raval, has received 548 Google reviews with a 4.9-star rating. The practice is recognized for its focus on facial aesthetics and consistent patient satisfaction. Dr. Raval's clinic is a notable choice for cosmetic procedures in Denver, reflecting high standards in patient care. Patients appreciate the clinic's expertise and attentive service.

The practice at Fante Eye & Face Centre is led by Dr. Robert Fante and includes Dr. Lacey Echalier, Dr. Alexandra E. Levitt, and Dr. Michael Hawes. Fante Eye & Face Centre has accumulated 406 Google reviews with a 4.9-star rating. Specializing in facial and eye procedures, the center is recognized for its comprehensive approach to patient care. The team's combined expertise contributes to the clinic's high reputation in Denver. Patients frequently commend the practice for its professionalism and thoroughness.

Millard Plastic Surgery, featuring Dr. Laura Boschini, Dr. David Hendrick, Dr. Meryl Singer, and Dr. John Millard, boasts 368 Google reviews with a 4.9-star rating. The practice is well-regarded for a wide range of plastic surgery services. The combined skills of its doctors ensure high-quality outcomes for patients. Millard Plastic Surgery is noted for its patient-centered approach and meticulous attention to detail.

Schmidt Facial Plastic Surgery, led by Dr. Jeffrey Schmidt, has 323 Google reviews and a 4.9-star rating. The practice specializes in facial plastic surgery, earning a strong reputation in Denver. Dr. Schmidt is praised for his surgical precision and patient care. The clinic is highly regarded for its professional environment and personalized treatment plans.

Capraro Plastic Surgery, with Dr. Philippe Capraro and Dr. John Grossman, has garnered 197 Google reviews and a 4.3-star rating. The practice offers a variety of plastic surgery procedures. Despite a slightly lower rating, it remains a respected option in the community. The surgeons are known for their extensive experience and dedication to patient care.

The Center for Cosmetic Surgery includes Dr. Andrew Wolfe, Dr. Steven Vath, Dr. Paul Steinwald, Dr. Matthew Freeman, and Dr. Teresa Cunningham. With 169 Google reviews and a 4.9-star rating, the practice is noted for its wide range of cosmetic procedures. The team's collective expertise contributes to its high standing in Denver. Patients often highlight the center's comprehensive care and successful results.

Colorado Plastic Surgery Center, led by Dr. Nick Slenkovich, has 167 Google reviews and a 4.6-star rating. The practice is known for its diverse cosmetic and reconstructive surgery options. Dr. Slenkovich's approach combines technical skill with a focus on patient needs. The clinic is praised for its supportive atmosphere and quality care.

Campanile Plastic Surgery, under the leadership of Dr. Francesco Campanile, has received 156 Google reviews with a 4.8-star rating. The practice is recognized for its expertise in various plastic surgery procedures. Dr. Campanile is noted for his thorough consultations and patient-centric approach. The clinic's reputation is built on consistent patient satisfaction and excellent surgical results.

Ladner Facial Plastic Surgery, with Dr. Keith Ladner, has accumulated 147 Google reviews and a 4.6-star rating. The practice specializes in facial plastic surgery, earning praise for its detailed and personalized care. Dr. Ladner's skill and dedication are frequently mentioned by patients. The practice is well-regarded for its commitment to achieving natural-looking results.

Shah Aesthetic Surgery, led by Dr. Manish Shah, has 146 Google reviews and a 4.7-star rating. The practice offers a range of cosmetic surgery services, with a focus on individualized treatment plans. Dr. Shah is known for his expertise and patient communication. The clinic's strong rating reflects its commitment to patient care and satisfaction.

About The Review Growth Index (RGI)

The Review Growth Index ( RGI ) by Doctor Marketing, MD is an innovative metric designed specifically for the healthcare and medical industries, with current focus on the plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures sectors. It works by aggregating public data from major review platforms like Google Reviews to develop a comprehensive assessment of a doctor or surgeon's online reputation and performance.

RGI analyzes the volume of patient reviews a surgeon receives, the star ratings given, and best expressions of patient satisfaction. This provides prospective patients a reliable benchmark for choosing skilled, well-regarded doctors or surgeons with confidence.

It also serves plastic surgeons by analyzing patient feedback patterns, enabling refinements to medical services and clinical approaches. Overall, RGI functions as an industry-specific gauge of excellence based on actual patient outcomes and experiences. Its insights help match discerning clients with surgeons delivering exceptional care and results.

