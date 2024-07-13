The Washington DC Plastic Surgeons Research Report examined over 3,000 Google reviews by patients across 109 practices, identifying the most highly rated plastic surgery practices in the District of Columbia.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2024 / Washington DC has some of the most skilled plastic surgeons in the nation's capital. Doctor Marketing, MD has analyzed data from over 109 medical practices and 3,472 online Google Reviews. According to their research report, the top clinics account for 1,979 Google Reviews and 56.99% percent of all plastic surgery reviews online for Washington DC plastic surgeons. With an average of over 197.9 patient reviews per practice, these surgeons display surgical excellence that sets them apart from the rest. In the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, Washington DC residents ( Washingtonian ) have shared their positive med spa and cosmetic surgery procedure experiences, from the thousands of reviews analyzed in the District of Columbia.



There were seventeen plastic surgeons analyzed from the leading Plastic Surgery Practices in Washington DC for Q1 of 2024. Data was compiled by the Review Growth Index (RGI) and is based on the number of Google Reviews received as of 01/05/24. Image Credit: Velesstudio / 123RF. Illustration by: Doctor Marketing, MD.

"Our firm has compiled comprehensive Google Review data from 109 plastic surgery practices in Washington, DC. The leading surgical clinics and plastic surgeons in Washington are made up of 17 doctors that received a combined 1,979 patient reviews. These DC area medical practices and doctors have generated the highest number of patient reviews," said Marty Stewart, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Doctor Marketing, MD.

Washington DC (District of Columbia) Plastic Surgeons Research Report for Q1 of 2024 Data Methodology

For the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, Google Reviews for doctors data was compiled through January 5th, 2024 to determine the top best rankings and most reviewed by patients for Washington DC. Here is the in-depth data snapshot compiled by the Doctor Marketing, MD Review Growth Index (RGI):

110 total plastic surgeons and cosmetic practices in Washington DC were identified via Google My Business (GMB) profiles and Google Map listings for Washington DC.

109 plastic surgery and cosmetic surgery practices / clinics remained after removing duplicates. (Note: Some doctors have both a private practice under their own name, and are part of a larger medical group under a practice name, and were listed twice, thus removed)

3,472 total online Google Reviews for all Washington DC plastic surgeons as of 01/05/24.

71 practices (64.54%) had at least 1 online review.

39 practices (35.45%) had 0 online reviews.

Average rating across all practices was 4.55 stars.

48.9 was the average number of reviews per practice.

Quick Stats of the Leading Washington DC Practices:

1,979 total reviews for the top 10 combined.

This was 56.99% of all reviews combined.

197.9 was the average # of Google Reviews per practice in the top 10.

Star Ratings ranged from 4.5 to 4.9 stars, with the average being 4.75 stars

The Washington DC Plastic Surgery Clinics and Cosmetic Surgeons That Received the Largest Number of Patient Reviews, Satisfaction, and Feedback

Cultura Dermatology & Plastic Surgery, led by Dr. Kelly Bolden, has received 456 Google reviews with a 4.7-star rating. The practice is known for its comprehensive dermatology and plastic surgery services. Dr. Bolden is highly regarded for her expertise and patient care. The clinic has built a strong reputation in the community for delivering consistent and satisfactory results.

District Plastic Surgery features Dr. Praful Ramineni and Dr. Cassie Nghiem, accumulating 439 Google reviews with a 4.9-star rating. The practice is celebrated for its high level of care in plastic surgery. Both doctors are recognized for their skill and dedication to patient satisfaction. The clinic is highly esteemed in the area for its professional service and successful procedures.

West End Plastic Surgery includes Dr. Paul Ruff IV, Dr. Catherine Hannan, Dr. Lauren Patrick, and Dr. Lexie Wang, with 279 Google reviews and a 4.8-star rating. The practice offers a wide array of plastic surgery services. The team's combined expertise ensures a high standard of patient care. The clinic is praised for its comprehensive approach and personalized treatments. Patients frequently highlight the professionalism and skill of the medical staff.

Medical Cosmetic Enhancements, led by Dr. Drew Varano, has received 189 Google reviews with a 4.5-star rating. The practice is noted for its cosmetic enhancement services. Dr. Varano's approach focuses on patient-specific treatments and care. The clinic is recognized for its attention to detail and patient satisfaction, maintaining a strong presence in the community.

DAVinci Plastic Surgery, featuring Dr. Steven Davison and Dr. Ximena Pinell, has 186 Google reviews with a 4.7-star rating. The practice is well-regarded for its wide range of plastic surgery procedures. Both doctors are commended for their thorough consultations and expertise. The clinic's high rating reflects its commitment to quality care and patient satisfaction.

Somenek + Pittman MD: Advanced Plastic Surgery, led by Dr. Michael Somenek and Dr. Troy Pittman, has accumulated 104 Google reviews with a 4.7-star rating. The practice specializes in advanced plastic surgery techniques. The team is known for their innovative approaches and patient-focused care. The clinic is respected for its professional environment and high level of patient satisfaction.

Potomac Plastic Surgery, led by Dr. Houtan Chaboki, has received 95 Google reviews with a 4.8-star rating. The practice is recognized for its expertise in plastic surgery. Dr. Chaboki is praised for his meticulous approach and patient care. The clinic has established a strong reputation in the community for its excellent service and results.

Sherber+Rad, featuring Dr. Ariel Rad, has 87 Google reviews with a 4.9-star rating. The practice is well-known for its comprehensive plastic surgery services. Dr. Rad's expertise and patient-focused approach are frequently highlighted by patients. The clinic is highly regarded for its professionalism and high standard of care.

The Center for Cosmetic Surgery, led by Dr. Steven Hopping, has received 84 Google reviews with a 4.8-star rating. The practice offers a variety of cosmetic surgery procedures. Dr. Hopping is known for his thorough consultations and personalized treatment plans. The clinic's reputation is built on consistent patient satisfaction and high-quality care.

D.C. Surgical Arts, led by Dr. Niven Tien, has 60 Google reviews with a 4.7-star rating. The practice specializes in surgical arts and procedures. Dr. Tien is praised for his precision and patient care. The clinic is respected for its professional service and commitment to patient satisfaction.

Summary Recap of the Washington DC Plastic Surgeons and Cosmetic Practices That Accumulated the Most Google Reviews

Cultura Dermatology & Plastic Surgery: 456 Reviews / 4.7 Rating

- Dr. Kelly Bolden

District Plastic Surgery: 439 Reviews / 4.9 Rating

- Dr. Praful Ramineni

- Dr. Cassie Nghiem

West End Plastic Surgery: 279 Reviews / 4.8 Rating

- Dr. Paul Ruff IV

- Dr. Catherine Hannan

- Dr. Lauren Patrick

- Dr. Lexie Wang

Medical Cosmetic Enhancements: 189 Reviews / 4.5 Rating

- Dr. Drew Varano

DAVinci Plastic Surgery: 186 Reviews / 4.7 Rating

- Dr. Steven Davison

- Dr. Ximena Pinell

Somenek + Pittman MD: Advanced Plastic Surgery: 104 Reviews / 4.7 Rating

- Dr. Michael Somenek

- Dr. Troy Pittman

Potomac Plastic Surgery: 95 Reviews / 4.8 Rating

- Dr. Houtan Chaboki

Sherber+Rad: 87 Reviews / 4.9 Rating

- Dr. Ariel Rad

The Center for Cosmetic Surgery: 84 Reviews / 4.8 Rating

- Dr. Steven Hopping

D.C. Surgical Arts: 60 Reviews / 4.7 Rating

- Dr. Niven Tien

About The Review Growth Index (RGI)

The Review Growth Index ( RGI ) by Doctor Marketing, MD is an innovative metric designed specifically for the healthcare and medical industries, with current focus on the plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures sectors. It works by aggregating public data from major review platforms like Google Reviews to develop a comprehensive assessment of a doctor or surgeon's online reputation and performance.

RGI analyzes the volume of patient reviews a surgeon receives, the star ratings given, and best expressions of patient satisfaction. This provides prospective patients a reliable benchmark for choosing skilled, well-regarded doctors or surgeons with confidence.

It also serves plastic surgeons by analyzing patient feedback patterns, enabling refinements to medical services and clinical approaches. Overall, RGI functions as an industry-specific gauge of excellence based on actual patient outcomes and experiences. Its insights help match discerning clients with surgeons delivering exceptional care and results.

Additional Plastic Surgeon Research Report analysis was done on other major cities including: Houston, TX, New York, NY, Chicago, IL, Phoenix, AZ, San Antonio, TX, Dallas, TX, Jacksonville, FL, Fort Worth, TX, Charlotte, NC, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Seattle, WA, Denver, CO.

About Doctor Marketing, MD

Doctor Marketing, MD is a premier healthcare marketing agency, specializing in medical content creation, content distribution, search engine optimization, and strategy.

Doctor Marketing, MD has built a world-class content writing team of award-winning writers, SEOs, copywriters, wordsmiths, and ghostwriters. They've perfected a proprietary content assembly line process, and further specialize in large-scale content production through well-crafted blog posts, articles, and medical content pieces that attract new patients.

Doctor Marketing, MD Helps Medical Professionals and Healthcare Providers Attract New Patients and Increase Patient Acquisition: Better, Faster and with Less Effort.

