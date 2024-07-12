Hingham Institution for Savings: Hingham Savings Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

HINGHAM, Mass., July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS (NASDAQ: HIFS), Hingham, Massachusetts, announced results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Earnings

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $4,102,000 or $1.88 per share basic and diluted, as compared to $8,248,000 or $3.84 per share basic and $3.76 per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank's annualized return on average equity for the second quarter of 2024 was 3.92%, and the annualized return on average assets was 0.38%, as compared to 8.27% and 0.80% for the same period last year. Net income per share (diluted) for the second quarter of 2024 decreased by 50% compared to the same period in 2023.

Core net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, which represents net income excluding the after-tax gains on equity securities, both realized and unrealized, was $2,181,000 or $1.00 per share basic and per share diluted, as compared to $4,046,000 or $1.88 per share basic and $1.85 per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank's annualized core return on average equity for the second quarter of 2024 was 2.08% and the annualized core return on average assets was 0.20%, as compared to 4.06% and 0.39% for the same period last year. Core net income per share (diluted) for the second quarter of 2024 decreased by 46% over the same period in 2023.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $10,970,000 or $5.04 per share basic and $5.01 per share diluted, as compared to $16,759,000 or $7.80 per share basic and $7.63 per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank's annualized return on average equity for the first six months of 2024 was 5.27%, and the annualized return on average assets was 0.50%, as compared to 8.47% and 0.81% for the same period in 2023. Net income per share (diluted) for the first six months of 2024 decreased by 34% over the same period in 2023.

Core net income for the six months ended June 30, 2024, which represents net income excluding the after-tax gains on securities, both realized and unrealized, was $4,395,000 or $2.02 per share basic and $2.01 per share diluted, as compared to $9,791,000 or $4.56 per share basic and $4.46 per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank's annualized core return on average equity for the first six months of 2024 was 2.11%, and the annualized core return on average assets was 0.20%, as compared to 4.95% and 0.47% for the same period in 2023. Core net income per share (diluted) for the first six months of 2024 decreased by 55% over the same period in 2023.

See Page 10 for a reconciliation between Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") net income and Non-GAAP core net income. GAAP requires that gains and losses on equity securities, net of tax, realized and unrealized, be recognized in the Consolidated Statements of Income. In calculating core net income, the Bank did not make any adjustments other than those relating to after-tax gains on equity securities, realized and unrealized. The Bank did not realize any equity securities gains or losses in the first six months of 2024.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased to $4.521 billion at June 30, 2024, representing 2% annualized growth year-to-date and 5% growth from June 30, 2023.

Net loans were $3.933 billion at June 30, 2024, representing 1% annualized growth year-to-date and 5% growth from June 30, 2023. Origination activity was concentrated in the Boston and Washington D.C. markets and remained focused on stabilized multifamily commercial real estate and multifamily construction. The Bank continues to evaluate new opportunities in the San Francisco market, where interest in acquisitions and refinancing activity from the Bank's customers began to pick up in 2024. In the second quarter of 2024, the Bank experienced loan prepayments more consistent with historic trends, including the completion and sale of several significant construction projects in Boston and Washington, D.C. As noted below, asset quality remained strong.

Retail and business deposits were $1.921 billion at June 30, 2024, representing 6% annualized growth year-to-date and stable from June 30, 2023. Non-interest-bearing deposits, included in retail and business deposits, were $343.3 million at June 30, 2024, representing 2% annualized growth year-to-date and a 6% decline from June 30, 2023.

Growth in non-interest bearing and money market balances in the first six months of 2024 reflected the Bank's focus on developing and deepening deposit relationships with new and existing commercial and non-profit customers. Investments in new relationship managers over the last nine months combined with changes to our marketing approach, continued to contribute to deposit growth in the second quarter of 2024. The Bank continues to recruit actively for talented commercial bankers in Boston, Washington, and San Francisco, particularly as respected competitors have exited these markets or merged with larger regional banks.

The stability of the Bank's balance sheet, as well as full and unlimited deposit insurance through the Bank's participation in the Massachusetts Depositors Insurance Fund, continues to be appealing to customers in times of uncertainty.

Wholesale funds, which includes Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings, brokered deposits, and Internet listing service deposits were $2.146 billion at June 30, 2024, representing a 3% annualized decline year-to-date and 9% growth from June 30, 2023. In the first six months of 2024, the Bank continued to manage its wholesale funding mix to optimize the cost of funds while taking advantage of the inverted yield curve by adding lower rate longer term liabilities. Wholesale deposits, which include brokered and Internet listing service time deposits, were $497.6 million at June 30, 2024, representing 4% annualized growth year-to-date and less than 1% growth from June 30, 2023. Borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank totaled $1.649 billion at June 30, 2024, representing a 5% annualized decline from December 31, 2023, and 12% growth from June 30, 2023. As of June 30, 2024, the Bank maintained an additional $725.9 million in immediately available borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston and the Federal Reserve Bank, in addition to $369.1 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Book value per share was $191.34 as of June 30, 2024, representing a 3% annualized growth year-to-date and 3% growth from June 30, 2023. In addition to the increase in book value per share, the Bank declared $2.52 in dividends per share since June 30, 2023.

On June 26, 2024, the Bank declared a regular cash dividend of $0.63 per share. This dividend will be paid on August 7, 2024 to stockholders of record as of July 29, 2024. This was the Bank's 122nd consecutive quarterly dividend.

The Bank has also generally declared special cash dividends in each of the last twenty-nine years, typically in the fourth quarter, but did not declare a special dividend in 2023. The Bank sets the level of the special dividend based on the Bank's capital requirements and the prospective return on other capital allocation options, particularly the incremental return on capital from new loan originations. This may result in special dividends, if any, significantly above or below the regular quarterly dividend. Future regular and special dividends will be considered by the Board of Directors on a quarterly basis.

Operational Performance Metrics

The net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 increased 11 basis points to 0.96%, as compared to 0.85% in the quarter ended March 31, 2024. This reflected a gradual improvement throughout the second quarter and it was the first quarter the net interest margin expanded since the Federal Reserve began raising short-term interest rates in early 2022. This improvement was primarily the result of an increase in the yield on earning assets, as the cost of interest-bearing liabilities remained relatively stable when compared to the prior quarter. The 13 basis points increase in the yield on earning assets was driven primarily by a higher yield on loans, reflecting both an increase in average loan rate - as the Bank continued to originate loans at higher rates and reprice existing loans, as well as higher loan fees. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was up one basis point, as the pace of increase in the Bank's deposit costs has slowed or reversed in some products and the Bank continued to take advantage of the inverted yield curve by adding lower rate FHLB advances. The net interest margin in the final month of the second quarter of 2024 was 1.03% annualized.

Key credit and operational metrics remained strong in the second quarter of 2024. At June 30, 2024, non-performing assets totaled 0.04% of total assets, compared to 0.03% at December 31, 2023 and 0.00% at June 30, 2023. Non-performing loans as a percentage of the total loan portfolio totaled 0.04% at June 30, 2024, compared to 0.04% at December 31, 2023 and 0.00% at June 30, 2023. The Bank did not record any charge-offs in the first six months of 2024 or 2023. All non-performing assets and loans cited above were and are residential, owner-occupant loans.

The Bank did not have any delinquent or non-performing commercial real estate loans as of June 30, 2024, December 31, 2023, or June 30, 2023. The Bank did not own any foreclosed property as of June 30, 2024, December 31, 2023 or June 30, 2023.

The efficiency ratio, as defined on page 5 below, decreased to 68.57% for the second quarter of 2024, as compared to 77.24% in the prior quarter, but increased when compared to 55.03% for the same period last year. Operating expenses as a percentage of average assets fell to 0.67% for the second quarter of 2024, as compared to 0.71% for the same period last year. As the efficiency ratio can be significantly influenced by the level of net interest income, the Bank utilizes these paired figures together to assess its operational efficiency over time. During periods of significant net interest income volatility, the efficiency ratio in isolation may over or understate the underlying operational efficiency of the Bank. The Bank remains focused on reducing waste through an ongoing process of continuous improvement and standard work that supports operational leverage, positioning the Bank to operate more efficiently in future.

Chairman Robert H. Gaughen Jr. stated, "Returns on equity and assets in the second quarter of 2024 were significantly lower than our long-term performance, reflecting the challenge from the increase in short-term interest rates over the last twenty-four months and a historically long and deep inversion of the yield curve. These conditions have posed a significant - albeit ultimately temporary - challenge to our business model. Our core business has been particularly challenged during this period and our investment operations have been critical to sustaining growth in book value per share in this environment.

This challenge will begin to fade this year, as our assets continue to reprice. Where the yield curve remains inverted, we will continue to capitalize on it via our wholesale funding activities.

While this market environment has been extraordinarily challenging, the Bank's business model has been built over time to compound shareholder capital through economic cycles. During all such periods, we remain focused on careful capital allocation, defensive underwriting and disciplined cost control - the building blocks for compounding shareholder capital through all stages of the economic cycle. These remain constant, regardless of the macroeconomic environment in which we operate. I believe that over the past twenty-four months we have retained this focus and it will serve us well as we begin to emerge from this challenge."

The Bank's quarterly financial results are summarized in this earnings release, but shareholders are encouraged to read the Bank's quarterly report on Form 10-Q, which is generally available several weeks after the earnings release. The Bank expects to file Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) on or about August 7, 2024.

Incorporated in 1834, Hingham Institution for Savings is one of America's oldest banks. The Bank maintains offices in Boston, Nantucket, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco.

The Bank's shares of common stock are listed and traded on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol HIFS.

HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS

Selected Financial Ratios Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 (Unaudited) Key Performance Ratios Return on average assets (1) 0.80 % 0.38 % 0.81 % 0.50 % Return on average equity (1) 8.27 3.92 8.47 5.27 Core return on average assets (1) (5) 0.39 0.20 0.47 0.20 Core return on average equity (1) (5) 4.06 2.08 4.95 2.11 Interest rate spread (1) (2) 0.66 0.25 0.79 0.19 Net interest margin (1) (3) 1.28 0.96 1.37 0.91 Operating expenses to average assets (1) 0.71 0.67 0.69 0.67 Efficiency ratio (4) 55.03 68.57 50.19 72.63 Average equity to average assets 9.66 9.59 9.58 9.56 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 121.66 119.93 121.67 119.92

June 30,

2023 December 31,

2023 June 30,

2024 (Unaudited) Asset Quality Ratios Allowance for credit losses/total loans 0.69 % 0.68 % 0.68 % Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans 15,376.47 1,804.47 1,577.28 Non-performing loans/total loans - 0.04 0.04 Non-performing loans/total assets - 0.03 0.04 Non-performing assets/total assets - 0.03 0.04 Share Related Book value per share $ 185.94 $ 188.50 $ 191.34 Market value per share $ 213.18 $ 194.40 $ 178.88 Shares outstanding at end of period 2,150,400 2,162,400 2,180,250

(1) Annualized. (2) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (4) The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure that represents total operating expenses, divided by the sum of net interest income and total other income, excluding gain on equity securities, net. (5) Non-GAAP measurements that represent return on average assets and return on average equity, excluding the after-tax gain on equity securities, net.

HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS

Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share amounts) June 30,

2023 December 31,

2023 June 30,

2024 (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 6,764 $ 5,654 $ 5,990 Federal Reserve and other short-term investments 347,320 356,823 363,151 Cash and cash equivalents 354,084 362,477 369,141 CRA investment 8,229 8,853 8,722 Other marketable equity securities 65,744 70,949 83,860 Securities, at fair value 73,973 79,802 92,582 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 3,500 3,500 6,493 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 60,897 69,574 66,189 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $26,140 at June 30, 2023, $26,652 at December 31, 2023 and $26,940 at June 30, 2024 3,761,572 3,914,244 3,933,419 Bank-owned life insurance 13,478 13,642 13,805 Premises and equipment, net 18,383 17,008 16,676 Accrued interest receivable 7,388 8,554 9,082 Deferred income tax asset, net 2,236 974 - Other assets 15,216 14,172 13,344 Total assets $ 4,310,727 $ 4,483,947 $ 4,520,731

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,049,918 $ 2,010,918 $ 2,075,002 Non-interest-bearing deposits 363,827 339,059 343,262 Total deposits 2,413,745 2,349,977 2,418,264 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,470,000 1,692,675 1,648,675 Mortgagors' escrow accounts 13,248 13,942 14,577 Accrued interest payable 6,355 12,261 12,242 Deferred income tax liability, net - - 989 Other liabilities 7,526 7,472 8,806 Total liabilities 3,910,874 4,076,327 4,103,553 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 2,500,000 shares authorized, none issued - - - Common stock, $1.00 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,150,400 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023, 2,162,400 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 2,180,250 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 2,150 2,162 2,180 Additional paid-in capital 13,288 14,150 15,467 Undivided profits 384,415 391,308 399,531 Total stockholders' equity 399,853 407,620 417,178 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,310,727 $ 4,483,947 $ 4,520,731

HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS

Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2024 2023 2024 (Unaudited) Interest and dividend income: Loans $ 37,806 $ 44,665 $ 74,222 $ 87,785 Debt securities 33 87 66 132 Equity securities 1,044 1,551 1,947 3,001 Federal Reserve and other short-term investments 3,106 2,745 6,480 5,572 Total interest and dividend income 41,989 49,048 82,715 96,490 Interest expense: Deposits 16,808 22,141 30,608 43,287 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank advances 12,151 16,539 24,166 33,751 Total interest expense 28,959 38,680 54,774 77,038 Net interest income 13,030 10,368 27,941 19,452 Provision for credit losses 450 180 606 288 Net interest income, after provision for credit losses 12,580 10,188 27,335 19,164 Other income: Customer service fees on deposits 141 138 279 275 Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 83 82 166 163 Gain on equity securities, net 5,390 2,464 8,938 8,434 Miscellaneous 54 49 117 104 Total other income 5,668 2,733 9,500 8,976 Operating expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 4,185 4,234 8,491 8,531 Occupancy and equipment 380 394 771 825 Data processing 746 738 1,399 1,493 Deposit insurance 590 819 1,240 1,629 Foreclosure and related 26 14 (48 ) 46 Marketing 277 187 489 276 Other general and administrative 1,120 908 1,964 1,721 Total operating expenses 7,324 7,294 14,306 14,521 Income before income taxes 10,924 5,627 22,529 13,619 Income tax provision 2,676 1,525 5,770 2,649 Net income $ 8,248 $ 4,102 $ 16,759 $ 10,970 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.63 $ 0.63 $ 1.26 $ 1.26 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 2,149 2,180 2,148 2,175 Diluted 2,191 2,186 2,196 2,189 Earnings per share: Basic $ 3.84 $ 1.88 $ 7.80 $ 5.04 Diluted $ 3.76 $ 1.88 $ 7.63 $ 5.01

HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS

Net Interest Income Analysis Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2024 Average

Balance (9) Interest Yield/

Rate (10) Average

Balance (9) Interest Yield/

Rate (10) Average

Balance (9) Interest Yield/

Rate (10) (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Assets Loans (1) (2) $ 3,725,717 $ 37,806 4.06 % $ 3,956,135 $ 43,120 4.36 % $ 3,980,111 $ 44,665 4.49 % Securities (3) (4) 103,153 1,077 4.18 116,203 1,495 5.15 119,477 1,638 5.48 Short-term investments (5) 245,426 3,106 5.06 208,245 2,827 5.43 202,379 2,745 5.43 Total interest-earning assets 4.074.296 41,989 4.12 4,280,583 47,442 4.43 4,301,967 49,048 4.56 Other assets 56,658 64,034 66,218 Total assets $ 4,130,954 $ 4,344,617 $ 4,368,185 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: ' Interest-bearing deposits (6) $ 2,196,558 16,808 3.06 % $ 2,098,851 21,146 4.03 % $ 2,149,753 22,141 4.12 % Borrowed funds 1,152,473 12,151 4.22 1,471,027 17,212 4.68 1,437,335 16,539 4.60 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,349,031 28,959 3.46 3,569,878 38,358 4.30 3,587,088 38,680 4.31 Non-interest-bearing deposits 371,262 346,136 346,663 Other liabilities 11,636 14,261 15,503 Total liabilities 3,731,929 3,930,275 3,949,254 Stockholders' equity 399,025 414,342 418,931 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,130,954 $ 4,344,617 $ 4,368,185 Net interest income $ 13,030 $ 9,084 $ 10,368 Weighted average interest rate spread 0.66 % 0.13 % 0.25 % Net interest margin (7) 1.28 % 0.85 % 0.96 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities (8) 121.66 % 119.91 % 119.93 %

(1) Before allowance for credit losses. (2) Includes non-accrual loans. (3) Excludes the impact of the average net unrealized gain or loss on securities. (4) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank stock. (5) Includes cash held at the Federal Reserve Bank. (6) Includes mortgagors' escrow accounts. (7) Net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (8) Total interest-earning assets divided by total interest-bearing liabilities. (9) Average balances are calculated on a daily basis. (10) Annualized.

HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS

Net Interest Income Analysis Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2024 Average

Balance (9) Interest Yield/

Rate (10) Average

Balance (9) Interest Yield/

Rate (10) (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Loans (1) (2) $ 3,704,236 $ 74,222 4.01 % $ 3,968,123 $ 87,785 4.42 % Securities (3) (4) 101,432 2,013 3.97 117,840 3,133 5.32 Short-term investments (5) 269,834 6,480 4.80 205,312 5,572 5.43 Total interest-earning assets 4,075,502 82,715 4.06 4,291,275 96,490 4.50 Other assets 55,242 65,126 Total assets $ 4,130,744 $ 4,356,401 Interest-bearing deposits (6) $ 2,223,225 30,608 2.75 $ 2,124,302 43,287 4.08 Borrowed funds 1,126,459 24,166 4.29 1,454,181 33,751 4.64 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,349,684 54,774 3.27 3,578,483 77,038 4.31 Non-interest-bearing deposits 374,656 346,399 Other liabilities 10,551 14,882 Total liabilities 3,734,891 3,939,764 Stockholders' equity 395,853 416,637 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,130,744 $ 4,356,401 Net interest income $ 27,941 $ 19,452 Weighted average interest rate spread 0.79 % 0.19 % Net interest margin (7) 1.37 % 0.91 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities (8) 121.67 % 119.92 %

(1) Before allowance for credit losses. (2) Includes non-accrual loans. (3) Excludes the impact of the average net unrealized gain or loss on securities. (4) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank stock. (5) Includes cash held at the Federal Reserve Bank. (6) Includes mortgagors' escrow accounts. (7) Net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (8) Total interest-earning assets divided by total interest-bearing liabilities. (9) Average balances are calculated on a daily basis. (10) Annualized.

HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

The table below presents the reconciliation between net income and core net income, a non-GAAP measurement that represents net income excluding the after-tax gain on equity securities.



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In thousands, unaudited) 2023

2024

2023

2024 Non-GAAP reconciliation: Net income $ 8,248 $ 4,102 $ 16,759 $ 10,970 Gain on equity securities, net (5,390 ) (2,464 ) (8,938 ) (8,434 ) Income tax expense (1) 1,188 543 1,970 1,859 Core net income $ 4,046 $ 2,181 $ 9,791 $ 4,395

(1) The equity securities are held in a tax-advantaged subsidiary corporation. The income tax effect of the gain on equity securities, net, was calculated using the effective tax rate applicable to the subsidiary.

The table below presents the calculation of the efficiency ratio, a non-U.S. GAAP performance measure that management uses to assess operational efficiency which represents total operating expenses, divided by the sum of net interest income and total other income, excluding gain on equity securities, net.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, (In thousands, unaudited) 2023 2024 2024 2023 2024 Non-U.S. GAAP efficiency ratio calculation: Operating expenses $ 7,324 $ 7,227 $ 7,294 $ 14,306 $ 14,521 Net interest income $ 13,030 $ 9,084 $ 10,368 $ 27,941 $ 19,452 Other income 5,668 6,244 2,733 9,500 8,976 Gain on equity securities, net (5,390 ) (5,971 ) (2,464 ) (8,938 ) (8,434 ) Total revenue $ 13,308 $ 9,357 $ 10,637 $ 28,503 $ 19,994 Efficiency ratio 55.03 % 77.24 % 68.57 % 50.19 % 72.63 %

CONTACT: Patrick R. Gaughen, President and Chief Operating Officer (781) 783-1761