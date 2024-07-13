Doctor Marketing, MD: Boston Plastic Surgeons: New England's Cosmetic Surgery Excellence

Analyzing patient feedback from 162 practices, the Boston, MA Plastic Surgeons Research Report highlighted practices with the highest ratings from over 2,000 Google reviews.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2024 / Boston has some of the most skilled plastic surgeons in the New England and Eastern states. Doctor Marketing, MD has analyzed data from over 162 medical practices and 2,165 online Google Reviews. According to their research report, the top clinics account for 1,107 Google Reviews and 51.13% percent of all plastic surgery reviews online for Boston plastic surgeons. With an average of over 110.7 patient reviews per practice, these surgeons display surgical excellence that sets them apart from the rest. In the Boston metropolitan area, Boston residents ( Bostonian ) have shared their positive medical spa (medspa) and cosmetic surgery procedure experiences, from the thousands of reviews analyzed.



There were fourteen plastic surgeons analyzed from the leading Plastic Surgery Practices in Boston for Q1 of 2024. Data was compiled by the Review Growth Index (RGI) and is based on the number of Google Reviews received as of 01/05/24. Image Credit: Puhhha / 123RF. Illustration by: Doctor Marketing, MD.

"We compiled comprehensive Google Review data from 162 plastic surgery practices in Boston, MA. The leading surgical clinics and plastic surgeons in Boston are made up of 14 doctors that received a combined 1,107 patient reviews. These Boston area medical practices and doctors have generated the highest number of patient reviews," said Marty Stewart , Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Doctor Marketing, MD, a physician marketing agency , and the Review Growth Index (RGI).

Boston, Massachusetts Plastic Surgeons Research Report for Q1 of 2024 Data Methodology

For the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, Google Reviews for doctors data was compiled through January 5th, 2024 to determine the top best rankings and most reviewed by patients for Boston, Massachusetts (MA). Here is the in-depth data snapshot compiled by the Doctor Marketing, MD Review Growth Index (RGI):

171 total plastic surgeons and cosmetic practices in Boston, Massachusetts were identified via Google My Business (GMB) profiles and Google Map listings for Boston.

162 plastic surgery and cosmetic surgery practices / clinics remained after removing duplicates. (Note: Some doctors have both a private practice under their own name, and are part of a larger medical group under a practice name, and were listed twice, thus removed)

2,165 total online Google Reviews for all Boston plastic surgeons as of 01/05/24 .

93 practices (54.38%) had at least 1 online review.

78 practices (45.61%) had 0 online reviews.

Average rating across all practices was 4.4 stars.

23.27 was the average number of reviews per practice..

Quick Stats of the Leading Boston, MA Practices:

1,107 total reviews for the top 10 combined.

This was 51.13% of all reviews combined.

110.7 was the average # of Google Reviews per practice in the top 10.

Star Ratings ranged from 3.8 to 5 stars, with the average being 4.71 stars.

The Boston Plastic Surgery Clinics and Cosmetic Surgeons That Received the Largest Number of Patient Reviews, Satisfaction, and Feedback

Boston Plastic Surgery, led by Dr. Samuel Lin, has received 213 Google reviews with a 4.9-star rating. The practice is well-regarded for its range of plastic surgery services. Dr. Lin's expertise and patient-centric approach have earned high praise. The clinic is recognized for its professionalism and dedication to patient care, making it a notable choice in Boston.

Sean Doherty, MD, has accumulated 206 Google reviews with a perfect 5-star rating. Dr. Sean Doherty is highly regarded for his precision and patient satisfaction. His practice is known for delivering consistent and excellent results. The clinic has built a strong reputation for its thorough consultations and high-quality care.

Plastic Surgery of Boston, led by Dr. Mark Markarian, has garnered 136 Google reviews with a 4.6-star rating. The practice offers a variety of plastic surgery procedures. Dr. Markarian is recognized for his detailed approach and commitment to patient care. Despite a slightly lower rating, the clinic remains a respected option in the community.

DeRosa Center Plastic Surgery and Med Spa, led by Dr. Jaimie DeRosa, has received 113 Google reviews with a 4.8-star rating. The practice is noted for its combination of plastic surgery and med spa services. Dr. DeRosa's expertise and patient-focused approach are frequently highlighted. The clinic is well-regarded for its comprehensive care and professionalism.

The Boston Center for Facial Plastics, featuring Dr. Waleed Ezzat, has accumulated 87 Google reviews with a 4.7-star rating. The practice specializes in facial plastic surgery. Dr. Ezzat's skill and attention to detail are often praised by patients. The clinic is known for its high standard of care and patient satisfaction.

Clareo Plastic Surgery, with Dr. Michael Tantillo and Dr. Christopher Lee, has received 86 Google reviews with a 4.9-star rating. The practice offers a wide range of plastic surgery procedures. The combined expertise of both doctors contributes to the clinic's strong reputation. Patients appreciate personalized care and successful outcomes.

JL Plastic Surgery, led by Dr. Jeffrey Lee, has garnered 71 Google reviews with a 4.9-star rating. The practice is recognized for its high level of patient care and expertise. Dr. Lee's meticulous approach and patient communication are frequently mentioned. The clinic is well-regarded for its professional service and excellent results.

Boston Center for Plastic Surgery includes Dr. Leonard Miller, Dr. Sean Doherty, Dr. Akshay Sanan, and Dr. Vickram Tandon. The practice has accumulated 69 Google reviews with a 4.8-star rating. The team's combined expertise ensures comprehensive care and successful procedures. The clinic is noted for its high standard of care and patient satisfaction.

Back Bay Plastic Surgery, led by Dr. Daniel Del Vecchio, has received 66 Google reviews with a 3.8-star rating. The practice offers a variety of plastic surgery services. Despite a lower rating, Dr. Del Vecchio is recognized for his experience and dedication. The clinic remains a viable option for patients seeking plastic surgery in Boston.

Boston Plastic Surgery, led by Dr. Fouad Samaha, has garnered 60 Google reviews with a 4.7-star rating. The practice is known for its range of cosmetic surgery procedures. Dr. Samaha's expertise and patient care are frequently praised. The clinic has established a strong reputation for its professional service and patient satisfaction.

Summary Recap of the Boston Plastic Surgeons and Cosmetic Practices That Accumulated the Most Google Reviews

Boston Plastic Surgery: 213 Reviews / 4.9 Rating

- Dr. Samuel Lin

Sean Doherty, MD: 206 Reviews / 5 Rating

- Dr. Sean Doherty

Plastic Surgery of Boston: 136 Reviews / 4.6 Rating

- Dr. Mark Markarian

DeRosa Center Plastic Surgery and Med Spa: 113 Reviews / 4.8 Rating

- Dr. Jaimie DeRosa

The Boston Center for Facial Plastics: 87 Reviews / 4.7 Rating

- Dr. Waleed Ezzat

Clareo Plastic Surgery: 86 Reviews / 4.9 Rating

- Dr. Michael Tantillo

- Dr. Christopher Lee

JL Plastic Surgery: 71 Reviews / 4.9 Rating

- Dr. Jeffrey Lee

Boston Center for Plastic Surgery: 69 Reviews / 4.8 Rating

- Dr. Leonard Miller

- Dr. Sean Doherty

- Dr. Akshay Sanan

- Dr. Vickram Tandon

Back Bay Plastic Surgery: 66 Reviews / 3.8 Rating

- Dr. Daniel Del Vecchio

Boston Plastic Surgery Fouad Samaha, MD: 60 Reviews / 4.7 Rating

- Dr. Fouad Samaha

About The Review Growth Index (RGI)

The Review Growth Index ( RGI ) by Doctor Marketing, MD is an innovative metric designed specifically for the healthcare and medical industries, with current focus on the plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures sectors. It works by aggregating public data from major review platforms like Google Reviews to develop a comprehensive assessment of a doctor or surgeon's online reputation and performance.

RGI analyzes the volume of patient reviews a surgeon receives, the star ratings given, and best expressions of patient satisfaction. This provides prospective patients a reliable benchmark for choosing skilled, well-regarded doctors or surgeons with confidence.

It also serves plastic surgeons by analyzing patient feedback patterns, enabling refinements to medical services and clinical approaches. Overall, RGI functions as an industry-specific gauge of excellence based on actual patient outcomes and experiences. Its insights help match discerning clients with surgeons delivering exceptional care and results.

Additional Plastic Surgeon Research Report analysis was done on other major cities including: Houston, TX , New York, NY , Chicago, IL , Phoenix, AZ , San Antonio, TX , Dallas, TX , Jacksonville, FL , Fort Worth, TX , Charlotte, NC , Columbus, OH , Indianapolis, IN , Seattle, WA , Denver, CO , Washington DC .

About Doctor Marketing, MD

Doctor Marketing, MD is a premier healthcare marketing agency , specializing in medical content creation, content distribution, SEO , and strategy. The firm works with top Doctors and Surgeons, Healthcare Companies, Medical Professionals, Private Practices, Medical Groups and Clinics, Hospitals, Executives, and Leaders in the Healthcare Industry and specialty Medical sectors.

Doctor Marketing, MD has built a world-class content writing team of award-winning writers, SEOs, copywriters, wordsmiths, and ghostwriters. They've perfected a proprietary content assembly line process, and further specialize in large-scale content production through well-crafted blog posts, articles, and medical content pieces that attract new patients.

Doctor Marketing, MD Helps Medical Professionals and Healthcare Providers Attract New Patients and Increase Patient Acquisition: Better, Faster and with Less Effort.

Need Strategic Marketing Guidance For Your Doctor's Office, Healthcare, Medical, Clinic, Medspa, Plastic or Cosmetic Surgical Practice?

CONTACT:

Doctor Marketing, MD

Anna Goldstein

Director of Media Relations

877-463-9777 ext. 3

anna.goldstein@doctormarketingmd.com

https://DoctorMarketingMD.com/

Schedule a Deep-Dive Marketing Analysis for Your Medical Practice, Visit:

https://DoctorMarketingMD.com/contact/

Connect with Doctor Marketing, MD on Social Media:

LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube

SOURCE: Doctor Marketing, MD (DRMMD)

View the original press release on accesswire.com