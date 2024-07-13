Doctor Marketing, MD: Nashville Plastic Surgeons: Music City's Cosmetic Surgery Specialists

With insights from over 4,000 Google reviews, the Nashville, TN Plastic Surgeons Research Report analyzed feedback left by patients that had cosmetic procedures at 117 different surgical practices to identify the standouts.

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2024 / Nashville is home to some of the most talented plastic surgeons in the Southeastern states. Doctor Marketing, MD has analyzed data from over 117 medical practices and 4,639 online Google Reviews. According to their research report, the top clinics account for 2,157 Google Reviews and 46.49% percent of all plastic surgery reviews online for Nashville plastic surgeons. With an average of over 215.7 patient reviews per practice, these surgeons display surgical excellence that sets them apart from the rest. In the Nashville metropolitan area, Nashville residents ( Nashvillian ) have shared their positive medical spa (medspa) and cosmetic surgery procedure experiences, from the thousands of reviews analyzed.



There were eleven plastic surgeons analyzed from the leading Plastic Surgery Practices in Nashville for Q1 of 2024. Data was compiled by the Review Growth Index (RGI) and is based on the number of Google Reviews received as of 01/05/24. Image Credit: Puhhha / 123RF. Illustration by: Doctor Marketing, MD.

"We compiled comprehensive Google Review data from 117 plastic surgery practices in Nashville, TN. The leading surgical clinics and plastic surgeons in Nashville are made up of 11 doctors that received a combined 2,157 patient reviews. These Nashville area medical practices and doctors have generated the highest number of patient reviews," said Marty Stewart , Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Doctor Marketing, MD, a doctor marketing agency , and the Review Growth Index (RGI).

Nashville, Tennessee Plastic Surgeons Research Report for Q1 of 2024 Data Methodology

For the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, Google Reviews for doctors data was compiled through January 5th, 2024 to determine the top best rankings and most reviewed by patients for Nashville, Tennessee (TN). Here is the in-depth data snapshot compiled by the Doctor Marketing, MD Review Growth Index (RGI):

123 total plastic surgeons and cosmetic practices in Nashville, Tennessee were identified via Google My Business (GMB) profiles and Google Map listings for Nashville.

117 plastic surgery and cosmetic surgery practices / clinics remained after removing duplicates. (Note: Some doctors have both a private practice under their own name, and are part of a larger medical group under a practice name, and were listed twice, thus removed)

4,639 total online Google Reviews for all Nashville plastic surgeons as of 01/05/24 .

72 practices 58.53%) had at least 1 online review.

51 practices (41.46%) had 0 online reviews.

Average rating across all practices was 4.69 stars.

64.43 was the average number of reviews per practice.

Quick Stats of the Leading Nashville, MA Practices:

2,157 total reviews for the top 10 combined.

This was 46.49% of all reviews combined.

215.7 was the average # of Google Reviews per practice in the top 10.

Star Ratings ranged from 4.6 to 5 stars, with the average being 4.86 stars.

The Nashville Plastic Surgery Clinics and Cosmetic Surgeons That Received the Largest Number of Patient Reviews, Satisfaction, and Feedback

Marvel Cosmetic Surgery, featuring Dr. Jeffrey Marvel and Dr. Noah Ehinger, has accumulated 320 Google reviews with a 4.6-star rating. The practice offers a range of cosmetic surgery services and is known for its dedicated patient care. Both doctors are recognized for their expertise and professional approach. Patients often commend the clinic for its thorough consultations and attentive service.

Dr. MaDan Plastic Surgery Affiliates, led by Dr. Olivia MaDan, has received 310 Google reviews with a 4.9-star rating. The practice is noted for its high standards in plastic surgery. Dr. MaDan is frequently praised for her skill and patient-centric approach. The clinic is well-regarded for its professional environment and comprehensive care.

Dr. J. J. Wendel Plastic Surgery, under the leadership of Dr. Jason Wendel, has garnered 302 Google reviews with a 4.8-star rating. The practice specializes in a variety of plastic surgery procedures. Dr. Wendel is recognized for his meticulous approach and patient communication. The clinic maintains a strong reputation for its quality care and professional service.

Robbins Plastic Surgery, led by Dr. Chad Robbins, has received 247 Google reviews with a 4.9-star rating. The practice is well-regarded for its extensive plastic surgery services. Dr. Robbins is noted for his expertise and patient-focused care. The clinic is praised for its thorough consultations and high level of professionalism.

Hatef Aesthetics, under the direction of Dr. Dan Hatef, has accumulated 223 Google reviews with a 4.9-star rating. The practice offers a range of aesthetic procedures and is known for its attentive patient care. Dr. Hatef's skill and dedication are frequently highlighted by patients. The clinic is respected for its professional environment and comprehensive services.

Tierney Plastic Surgery, led by Dr. Brian Tierney, has garnered 204 Google reviews with a 4.8-star rating. The practice is recognized for its variety of plastic surgery options. Dr. Tierney is praised for his detailed approach and patient interaction. The clinic is well-regarded for its commitment to patient care and professional service.

Nashville Plastic Surgery Institute, featuring Dr. Jacob Unger, has received 162 Google reviews with a 4.9-star rating. The practice is noted for its comprehensive plastic surgery services. Dr. Unger is recognized for his expertise and patient care. The clinic is frequently commended for its thorough consultations and professional environment.

Amaka Aesthetics, led by Dr. Amaka Nwubah, has accumulated 144 Google reviews with a perfect 5-star rating. The practice is known for its range of aesthetic services and high standards of patient care. Dr. Nwubah's skill and dedication are often praised. The clinic maintains a strong reputation for its professional service and personalized care.

DeLozier Cosmetic Surgery Center, under the direction of Dr. Joseph DeLozier, has received 124 Google reviews with a 4.8-star rating. The practice offers a variety of cosmetic surgery procedures. Dr. DeLozier is recognized for his expertise and patient-focused care. The clinic is well-regarded for its professional approach and attentive service.

Gilpin Facial Plastics, led by Dr. David Gilpin, has garnered 121 Google reviews with a perfect 5-star rating. The practice specializes in facial plastic surgery and is known for its high standards of care. Dr. Gilpin's skill and patient communication are frequently highlighted. The clinic is respected for its professional environment and comprehensive care.

Summary Recap of the Nashville Plastic Surgeons and Cosmetic Practices That Accumulated the Most Google Reviews

Marvel Cosmetic Surgery: 320 Reviews / 4.6 Rating

- Dr. Jeffrey Marvel

- Dr. Noah Ehinger

Dr. MaDan Plastic Surgery Affiliates: 310 Reviews / 4.9 Rating

- Dr. Olivia MaDan

Dr. J. J. Wendel Plastic Surgery: 302 Reviews / 4.8 Rating

- Dr. Jason Wendel

Robbins Plastic Surgery: 247 Reviews / 4.9 Rating

- Dr. Chad Robbins

Hatef Aesthetics: 223 Reviews / 4.9 Rating

- Dr. Dan Hatef

Tierney Plastic Surgery: 204 Reviews / 4.8 Rating

- Dr. Brian Tierney

Nashville Plastic Surgery Institute: 162 Reviews / 4.9 Rating

- Dr. Jacob Unger

Amaka Aesthetics: 144 Reviews / 5 Rating

- Dr. Amaka Nwubah

DeLozier Cosmetic Surgery Center: 124 Reviews / 4.8 Rating

- Dr. Joseph DeLozier

Gilpin Facial Plastics: 121 Reviews / 5 Rating

- Dr. David Gilpin

About The Review Growth Index (RGI)

The Review Growth Index ( RGI ) by Doctor Marketing, MD is an innovative metric designed specifically for the healthcare and medical industries, with current focus on the plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures sectors. It works by aggregating public data from major review platforms like Google Reviews to develop a comprehensive assessment of a doctor or surgeon's online reputation and performance.

RGI analyzes the volume of patient reviews a surgeon receives, the star ratings given, and best expressions of patient satisfaction. This provides prospective patients a reliable benchmark for choosing skilled, well-regarded doctors or surgeons with confidence.

It also serves plastic surgeons by analyzing patient feedback patterns, enabling refinements to medical services and clinical approaches. Overall, RGI functions as an industry-specific gauge of excellence based on actual patient outcomes and experiences. Its insights help match discerning clients with surgeons delivering exceptional care and results.

Additional Plastic Surgeon Research Report analysis was done on other major cities including: Houston, TX , New York, NY , Chicago, IL , Phoenix, AZ , San Antonio, TX , Dallas, TX , Jacksonville, FL , Fort Worth, TX , Charlotte, NC , Columbus, OH , Indianapolis, IN , Seattle, WA , Denver, CO , Washington DC , Boston, MA .

About Doctor Marketing, MD

Doctor Marketing, MD is a premier medical marketing agency , specializing in medical content creation, content distribution, SEO , and strategy. The firm works with top Doctors and Surgeons, Healthcare Companies, Medical Professionals, Private Practices, Medical Groups and Clinics, Hospitals, Executives, and Leaders in the Healthcare Industry and specialty Medical sectors.

Doctor Marketing, MD has built a world-class content writing team of award-winning writers, SEOs, copywriters, wordsmiths, and ghostwriters. They've perfected a proprietary content assembly line process, and further specialize in large-scale content production through well-crafted blog posts, articles, and medical content pieces that attract new patients.

Doctor Marketing, MD Helps Medical Professionals and Healthcare Providers Attract New Patients and Increase Patient Acquisition: Better, Faster and with Less Effort.

