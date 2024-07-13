Doctor Marketing, MD: Tucson Plastic Surgeons: Cosmetic Surgery in Arizona

Analyzing more than 2,000 online patient reviews from 67 practices, the Tucson, AZ Plastic Surgeons Research Report spotlighted the leading plastic surgery practices.

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2024 / Tucson stands out for its exceptionally talented plastic surgeons in the Southwestern states. Doctor Marketing, MD has analyzed data from over 67 medical practices and 2,230 online Google Reviews. According to their research report, the top clinics account for 1,422 Google Reviews and 63.76% percent of all plastic surgery reviews online for Tucson plastic surgeons. With an average of over 142.2 patient reviews per practice, these surgeons display surgical excellence that sets them apart from the rest. In the Tucson metropolitan area, Tucson residents ( Tucsonian ) have shared their positive medical spa (medspa) and cosmetic surgery procedure experiences, from the thousands of reviews analyzed.



There were eleven plastic surgeons analyzed from the leading Plastic Surgery Practices in Tucson for Q1 of 2024. Data was compiled by the Review Growth Index (RGI) and is based on the number of Google Reviews received as of 01/05/24. Image Credit: VelesStudio / 123RF. Illustration by: Doctor Marketing, MD.

"We compiled comprehensive Google Review data from 67 plastic surgery practices in Tucson, AZ. The leading surgical clinics and plastic surgeons in Tucson are made up of 11 doctors that received a combined 1,422 patient reviews. These Tucson area medical practices and doctors have generated the highest number of patient reviews," said Marty Stewart , Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Doctor Marketing, MD, a surgeon marketing agency , and the Review Growth Index (RGI).

Tucson, Arizona Plastic Surgeons Research Report for Q1 of 2024 Data Methodology

For the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, Google Reviews for physicians data was compiled through January 5th, 2024 to determine the top best rankings and most reviewed by patients for Tucson, Arizona (AZ). Here is the in-depth data snapshot compiled by the Doctor Marketing, MD Review Growth Index (RGI):

69 total plastic surgeons and cosmetic practices in Tucson, Arizona were identified via Google My Business (GMB) profiles and Google Map listings for Tucson.

67 plastic surgery and cosmetic surgery practices / clinics remained after removing duplicates. (Note: Some doctors have both a private practice under their own name, and are part of a larger medical group under a practice name, and were listed twice, thus removed)

2,230 total online Google Reviews for all Tucson plastic surgeons as of 01/05/24 .

42 practices (60.86%) had at least 1 online review.

27 practices (39.13%) had 0 online reviews.

Average rating across all practices was 4.39 stars.

53.09 was the average number of reviews per practice.

Quick Stats of the Leading Tucson, AZ Practices:

1,422 total reviews for the top 10 combined.

This was 63.76% of all reviews combined.

142.2 was the average # of Google Reviews per practice in the top 10.

Star Ratings ranged from 4.6 to 5 stars, with the average being 4.83 stars.

The Tucson Plastic Surgery Clinics and Cosmetic Surgeons That Received the Largest Number of Patient Reviews, Satisfaction, and Feedback

Dermatology & Plastic Surgery of Arizona, led by Dr. Jamie Moenster, has accumulated 407 Google reviews with a 4.9-star rating. The practice is well-regarded for its comprehensive dermatology and plastic surgery services. Dr. Moenster is frequently praised for her expertise and patient-centered care. The clinic is noted for its high standards and professional environment.

Foothills Facial Plastic Surgery, featuring Dr. Jerold Olson, has garnered 177 Google reviews with a 4.9-star rating. The practice specializes in facial plastic surgery. Dr. Olson is recognized for his meticulous approach and dedication to patient satisfaction. The clinic maintains a strong reputation for its quality care and thorough consultations.

Larson Plastic Surgery, led by Dr. Ethan Larson, has received 156 Google reviews with a 4.8-star rating. The practice offers a variety of plastic surgery procedures. Dr. Larson is noted for his expertise and patient-focused care. The clinic is respected for its professional service and commitment to patient satisfaction.

Maloney Plastic Surgery, under the direction of Dr. Christopher Maloney, has accumulated 124 Google reviews with a 4.9-star rating. The practice is known for its wide range of plastic surgery services. Dr. Maloney is frequently highlighted for his skill and dedication. The clinic is well-regarded for its thorough consultations and patient care.

Rao Plastic Surgery, led by Dr. Arun Rao, has garnered 120 Google reviews with a 4.7-star rating. The practice offers comprehensive plastic surgery services. Dr. Rao is recognized for his detailed approach and commitment to patient care. The clinic maintains a strong presence in the community for its professional service.

Tucson Plastic Surgery, featuring Dr. Raman Mahabir and Dr. Silvia Kurtovic, has received 114 Google reviews with a perfect 5-star rating. The practice is noted for its high standards in plastic surgery. Both doctors are frequently praised for their expertise and patient communication. The clinic is respected for its professional environment and comprehensive care.

ZL Medspa by Larson Plastic Surgery, led by Dr. Ethan Larson, has accumulated 101 Google reviews with a 4.9-star rating. The practice is recognized for its medspa services in conjunction with plastic surgery. Dr. Larson's skill and patient-centric approach are often highlighted. The clinic is well-regarded for its high standard of care and professional service.

About Faces Cosmetic Surgery and Med Spa, under the direction of Dr. Mikel Lo, has garnered 91 Google reviews with a 4.6-star rating. The practice offers a variety of cosmetic surgery and med spa services. Dr. Lo is recognized for his expertise and patient care. The clinic is known for its comprehensive consultations and professional approach.

Hurst Plastic Surgery, led by Dr. Craig Hurst, has accumulated 68 Google reviews with a 4.8-star rating. The practice is well-regarded for its range of plastic surgery procedures. Dr. Hurst is frequently praised for his detailed approach and patient communication. The clinic maintains a strong reputation for its quality care and professional service.

Perfection Plastic Surgery and Skin Care, under the leadership of Dr. Peter Kay, has received 64 Google reviews with a 4.8-star rating. The practice is known for its comprehensive plastic surgery and skin care services. Dr. Kay is recognized for his expertise and patient-focused care. The clinic is respected for its high standards and professional environment.

Summary Recap of the Tucson Plastic Surgeons and Cosmetic Practices That Accumulated the Most Google Reviews

Dermatology & Plastic Surgery of Arizona: 407 Reviews / 4.9 Rating

- Dr. Jamie Moenster

Foothills Facial Plastic Surgery: 177 Reviews / 4.9 Rating

- Dr. Jerold Olson

Larson Plastic Surgery: 156 Reviews / 4.8 Rating

- Dr. Ethan Larson

Maloney Plastic Surgery: 124 Reviews / 4.9 Rating

- Dr. Christopher Maloney

Rao Plastic Surgery: 120 Reviews / 4.7 Rating

- Dr. Arun Rao

Tucson Plastic Surgery: 114 Reviews / 5 Rating

- Dr. Raman Mahabir

- Dr. Silvia Kurtovic

ZL Medspa by Larson Plastic Surgery: 101 Reviews / 4.9 Rating

- Dr. Ethan Larson

About Faces Cosmetic Surgery and Med Spa: 91 Reviews / 4.6 Rating

- Dr. Mikel Lo

Hurst Plastic Surgery: 68 Reviews / 4.8 Rating

- Dr. Craig Hurst

Perfection Plastic Surgery and Skin Care: 64 Reviews / 4.8 Rating

- Dr. Peter Kay

About The Review Growth Index (RGI)

The Review Growth Index ( RGI ) by Doctor Marketing, MD is an innovative metric designed specifically for the healthcare and medical industries, with current focus on the plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures sectors. It works by aggregating public data from major review platforms like Google Reviews to develop a comprehensive assessment of a doctor or surgeon's online reputation and performance.

RGI analyzes the volume of patient reviews a surgeon receives, the star ratings given, and best expressions of patient satisfaction. This provides prospective patients a reliable benchmark for choosing skilled, well-regarded doctors or surgeons with confidence.

It also serves plastic surgeons by analyzing patient feedback patterns, enabling refinements to medical services and clinical approaches. Overall, RGI functions as an industry-specific gauge of excellence based on actual patient outcomes and experiences. Its insights help match discerning clients with surgeons delivering exceptional care and results.

Additional Plastic Surgeon Research Report analysis was done on other major cities including: Houston, TX , New York, NY , Chicago, IL , Phoenix, AZ , San Antonio, TX , Dallas, TX , Jacksonville, FL , Fort Worth, TX , Charlotte, NC , Columbus, OH , Indianapolis, IN , Seattle, WA , Denver, CO , Washington DC , Boston, MA , Nashville, TN .

About Doctor Marketing, MD

Doctor Marketing, MD is a premier healthcare marketing firm , specializing in medical content creation, content distribution, Google SEO , and strategy. The firm works with top Doctors and Surgeons, Healthcare Companies, Medical Professionals, Private Practices, Medical Groups and Clinics, Hospitals, Executives, and Leaders in the Healthcare Industry and specialty Medical sectors.

Doctor Marketing, MD has built a world-class content writing team of award-winning writers, SEOs, copywriters, wordsmiths, and ghostwriters. They've perfected a proprietary content assembly line process, and further specialize in large-scale content production through well-crafted blog posts, articles, and medical content pieces that attract new patients.

Doctor Marketing, MD Helps Medical Professionals and Healthcare Providers Attract New Patients and Increase Patient Acquisition: Better, Faster and with Less Effort.

Need Strategic Marketing Guidance For Your Doctor's Office, Healthcare, Medical, Clinic, Medspa, Plastic or Cosmetic Surgical Practice?

CONTACT:

Doctor Marketing, MD

Anna Goldstein

Director of Media Relations

877-463-9777 ext. 3

anna.goldstein@doctormarketingmd.com

https://DoctorMarketingMD.com/

Schedule a Deep-Dive Marketing Analysis for Your Medical Practice, Visit:

https://DoctorMarketingMD.com/contact/

Connect with Doctor Marketing, MD on Social Media:

LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube

SOURCE: Doctor Marketing, MD (DRMMD)

View the original press release on accesswire.com