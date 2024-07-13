Doctor Marketing, MD: Atlanta Plastic Surgeons: Georgia's Cosmetic Surgery Professionals

Over 11,000 Google reviews from 163 practices were analyzed in the Atlanta, GA Plastic Surgeons Research Report, highlighting the highest-rated surgical practices by patients.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2024 / Atlanta's reputation for exceptional plastic surgeons is well-known in the Southeastern states. Doctor Marketing, MD has analyzed data from over 163 medical practices and 11,109 online Google Reviews. According to their research report, the top clinics account for 5,009 Google Reviews and 45.08% percent of all plastic surgery reviews online for Atlanta plastic surgeons. With an average of over 500.9 patient reviews per practice, these surgeons display surgical excellence that sets them apart from the rest. In the Atlanta metropolitan area, Atlanta residents ( Atlantans ) have shared their positive medical spa (medspa) and cosmetic surgery procedure experiences, from the thousands of reviews analyzed.



There were sixteen plastic surgeons analyzed from the leading Plastic Surgery Practices in Atlanta for Q1 of 2024. Data was compiled by the Review Growth Index (RGI) and is based on the number of Google Reviews received as of 01/05/24. Image Credit: VelesStudio / 123RF. Illustration by: Doctor Marketing, MD.

"We compiled comprehensive Google Review data from 163 plastic surgery practices in Atlanta, GA. The leading surgical clinics and plastic surgeons in Atlanta are made up of 16 doctors that received a combined 5,009 patient reviews. These Atlanta area medical practices and doctors have generated the highest number of patient reviews," said Marty Stewart , Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Doctor Marketing, MD, a physician marketing agency , and the Review Growth Index (RGI).

Atlanta, Georgia Plastic Surgeons Research Report for Q1 of 2024 Data Methodology

For the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, Google Reviews for plastic surgeons data was compiled through January 5th, 2024 to determine the top best rankings and most reviewed by patients for Atlanta, Georgia (GA). Here is the in-depth data snapshot compiled by the Doctor Marketing, MD Review Growth Index (RGI):

176 total plastic surgeons and cosmetic practices in Atlanta, Georgia were identified via doctor Google My Business (GMB) profiles and Google Map listings for Atlanta.

163 plastic surgery and cosmetic surgery practices / clinics remained after removing duplicates. (Note: Some doctors have both a private practice under their own name, and are part of a larger medical group under a practice name, and were listed twice, thus removed)

11,109 total online Google Reviews for all Atlanta plastic surgeons as of 01/05/24 .

122 practices (69.31%) had at least 1 online review.

54 practices (30.68%) had 0 online reviews.

Average rating across all practices was 4.58 stars.

91.05 was the average number of reviews per practice.

Quick Stats of the Leading Atlanta, GA Practices:

5,009 total reviews for the top 10 combined.

This was 45.08% of all reviews combined.

500.9 was the average # of Google Reviews per practice in the top 10.

Star Ratings ranged from 3.9 to 5 stars, with the average being 4.8 stars.

The Atlanta Plastic Surgery Clinics and Cosmetic Surgeons That Received the Largest Number of Patient Reviews, Satisfaction, and Feedback

MetroDerm & Center for Plastic Surgery, featuring Dr. Milorad Marjanovic, Dr. Farzad Nahai, and Dr. Foad Nahai, has accumulated 2,450 Google reviews with a 4.9-star rating. The practice is highly regarded for its comprehensive dermatology and plastic surgery services. The combined expertise of the doctors contributes to its strong reputation. Patients frequently commend the clinic for its professional environment and high standards of care.

Lexington Plastic Surgeons, led by Dr. Michael Jones, has garnered 532 Google reviews with a 3.9-star rating. The practice offers a variety of plastic surgery services. Dr. Jones is recognized for his experience and dedication to patient care. Despite a lower rating, the clinic remains a viable option for plastic surgery in the community.

Muse Plastic Surgery, featuring Dr. Wright Jones, Dr. Sabine Lovell, and Dr. Frank Yuan, has received 325 Google reviews with a 4.9-star rating. The practice is noted for its range of plastic surgery procedures. The team's collective expertise ensures high-quality care. Patients often highlight the personalized attention and professional service provided.

Dr. Lissa Plastic Surgery, led by Dr. Lissa Bootstaylor, has accumulated 321 Google reviews with a 4.7-star rating. The practice is well-regarded for its various plastic surgery services. Dr. Bootstaylor is frequently praised for her meticulous approach and patient communication. The clinic is known for its commitment to patient satisfaction and professional care.

Breast Body Beauty Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, featuring Dr. Aisha Baron and Dr. Olatomide Familusi, has garnered 299 Google reviews with a perfect 5-star rating. The practice offers a wide range of reconstructive and aesthetic procedures. Both doctors are recognized for their skill and patient-centric care. The clinic maintains a strong reputation for its high standards and professional environment.

Radiance Plastic Surgery & Aesthetic Medicine, led by Dr. Carson Huynh, has accumulated 264 Google reviews with a 4.9-star rating. The practice is known for its aesthetic and reconstructive surgery services. Dr. Huynh is praised for his expertise and patient-focused approach. The clinic is well-regarded for its thorough consultations and quality care.

Georgia Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, featuring Dr. Stanley Okoro, has received 232 Google reviews with a 4.9-star rating. The practice offers a variety of plastic and reconstructive surgery services. Dr. Okoro is recognized for his detailed approach and patient care. The clinic is noted for its professional service and high standards.

Astra Plastic Surgery, with Dr. Christopher Killingsworth and Dr. Stephanie Farber, has garnered 200 Google reviews with a 4.9-star rating. The practice is well-regarded for its comprehensive plastic surgery services. The team's combined expertise ensures personalized care. Patients frequently commend the clinic for its professionalism and dedication.

Arslanian Plastic Surgery, led by Dr. Brian Arslanian, has accumulated 195 Google reviews with a 4.9-star rating. The practice offers a range of plastic surgery procedures. Dr. Arslanian is praised for his meticulous approach and patient communication. The clinic is known for its commitment to patient care and professional environment.

Randy Rudderman MD Plastic Surgery & Medical Spa, featuring Dr. Randy Rudderman, has received 191 Google reviews with a perfect 5-star rating. The practice is recognized for its high standards in plastic surgery and medical spa services. Dr. Rudderman is frequently highlighted for his expertise and patient-focused care. The clinic maintains a strong reputation for its professional service and personalized attention.

Summary Recap of the Atlanta Plastic Surgeons and Cosmetic Practices That Accumulated the Most Google Reviews

MetroDerm & Center for Plastic Surgery: 2450 Reviews / 4.9 Rating

- Dr. Milorad Marjanovic

- Dr. Farzad Nahai

- Dr. Foad Nahai

Lexington Plastic Surgeons: 532 Reviews / 3.9 Rating

- Dr. Michael Jones

Muse Plastic Surgery: 325 Reviews / 4.9 Rating

- Dr. Wright Jones

- Dr. Sabine Lovell

- Dr. Frank Yuan

Dr. Lissa Plastic Surgery: 321 Reviews / 4.7 Rating

- Dr. Lissa Bootstaylor

Breast Body Beauty Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery: 299 Reviews / 5 Rating

- Dr. Aisha Baron

- Dr. Olatomide Familusi

Radiance Plastic Surgery & Aesthetic Medicine: 264 Reviews / 4.9 Rating

- Dr. Carson Huynh

Georgia Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery: 232 Reviews / 4.9 Rating

- Dr. Stanley Okoro

Astra Plastic Surgery: 200 Reviews / 4.9 Rating

- Dr. Christopher Killingsworth

- Dr. Stephanie Farber

Arslanian Plastic Surgery: 195 Reviews / 4.9 Rating

- Dr. Brian Arslanian

Randy Rudderman MD Plastic Surgery & Medical Spa: 191 Reviews / 5 Rating

- Dr. Randy Rudderman

About The Review Growth Index (RGI)

The Review Growth Index ( RGI ) by Doctor Marketing, MD is an innovative metric designed specifically for the healthcare and medical industries, with current focus on the plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures sectors. It works by aggregating public data from major review platforms like Google Reviews to develop a comprehensive assessment of a doctor or surgeon's online reputation and performance.

RGI analyzes the volume of patient reviews a surgeon receives, the star ratings given, and best expressions of patient satisfaction. This provides prospective patients a reliable benchmark for choosing skilled, well-regarded doctors or surgeons with confidence.

It also serves plastic surgeons by analyzing patient feedback patterns, enabling refinements to medical services and clinical approaches. Overall, RGI functions as an industry-specific gauge of excellence based on actual patient outcomes and experiences. Its insights help match discerning clients with surgeons delivering exceptional care and results.

Additional Plastic Surgeon Research Report analysis was done on other major cities including: Houston, TX , New York, NY , Chicago, IL , Phoenix, AZ , San Antonio, TX , Dallas, TX , Jacksonville, FL , Fort Worth, TX , Charlotte, NC , Columbus, OH , Indianapolis, IN , Seattle, WA , Denver, CO , Washington DC , Boston, MA , Nashville, TN , Tucson, AZ.

About Doctor Marketing, MD

Doctor Marketing, MD is a premier healthcare digital marketing agency , specializing in medical content creation, content distribution, Search Engine Marketing (SEM), SEO, and strategy. The firm works with top Doctors and Surgeons, Healthcare Companies, Medical Professionals, Private Practices, Medical Groups and Clinics, Hospitals, Executives, and Leaders in the Healthcare Industry and specialty Medical sectors.

Doctor Marketing, MD has built a world-class content writing team of award-winning writers, SEOs, copywriters, wordsmiths, and ghostwriters. They've perfected a proprietary content assembly line process, and further specialize in large-scale content production through well-crafted blog posts, articles, and medical content pieces that attract new patients.

Doctor Marketing, MD Helps Medical Professionals and Healthcare Providers Attract New Patients and Increase Patient Acquisition: Better, Faster and with Less Effort.

