Build-A-Bear Workshop: How Much STUFF Can You Fit in a Build-A-Bear Cub Condo?

Get 20% Off Your STUFFED Cub Condo at Build-A-Bear Workshop's First-Ever 'Stuff You Love Cub Condo Event' July 16

ST. LOUIS, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW), known for its heartwarming and memorable experiences, is thrilled to announce its first-ever "Stuff You Love Cub Condo Event" tomorrow, July 16. The event allows guests to fully "stuff" an iconic Build-A-Bear Cub Condo box with the "stuff they love," including a Make-Your-Own furry friend, clothing and accessories, and receive a 20% discount off the entire purchase. Taking place only at participating Build-A-Bear Workshop locations in the U.K., this experience is available exclusively for Bonus Club members.

"We are thrilled to offer guests this first-ever opportunity to 'stuff' a Cub Condo with the stuff they love," said Sharon Price John, President & CEO of Build-A-Bear Workshop. "This event offers a memorable experiential alternative on a day primarily known for discount virtual shopping as, at Build-A-Bear, you can celebrate the joy of an in-person creation and customisation of a new teddy bear with a variety of outfits and accessories at a special value."

The "Stuff You Love Cub Condo Event" is expected to be a highlight of Build-A-Bear Workshops this summer, stuffed with savings and fun. To participate in the offer, parents or guardians over age 18 need only enroll in the complimentary Build-A-Bear Bonus Club rewards program or provide a valid email address and name, so that a guest, who is present at the time of purchase, can fill their Cub Condo with "the stuff they love."

In addition to exclusive access to deals, such as the "Stuff You Love Cub Condo event," Bonus Club members can also earn points toward future purchases, enjoy a birthday treat and be among the first to know of hot deals, new releases and more. Bonus Club members not near a physical Build-A-Bear Workshop can enjoy free shipping online on all the "stuff" they love at Build-A-Bear Workshop® | Shop All The Stuff You Love (buildabear.co.uk).

Pro Tips:

Adults, parents and guardians are encouraged to enroll in the complimentary Build-A-Bear Bonus Club online before arriving at stores on July 16 to save time at checkout.

Guests must purchase at least one Make-Your-Own furry friend to accompany any outfits, sounds, accessories and scents in the Cub Condo.

There is a limit of 10 stuffed Cub Condos per person.

The offer cannot be combined with any other offers and is valid while supplies last.

For a full list of rules for the "Stuff You Love Cub Condo" event, visit https://www.buildabear.co.uk/cub-condo-event-terms.html.

About Build-A-Bear

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own "furry friends" to celebrate and commemorate life moments. More than 500 interactive brick-and-mortar experience locations operated through a variety of formats provide Guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The brand's newest communications campaign, "The Stuff You Love," commemorates more than a quarter-century of creating cherished memories worldwide. The Company also offers engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experiences on www.buildabear.co.uk including its online "Bear-Builder" as well as "HeartBox" and its age-gated adult-focused "Bear Cave." In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the Company's mission, while the Company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted total revenues of $486.1 million for fiscal 2023. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.co.uk.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2460682/1080x1080_The_Stuff_You_Love_Cub_Condo_Event_USUK.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/776780/New_Build_A_Bear_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/how-much-stuff-can-you-fit-in-a-build-a-bear-cub-condo-302196365.html