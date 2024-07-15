New research from Switzerland showed that alpine floating PV systems can outperform lowland or ground-mounted counterparts in terms of energy yield and sustainability. The scientists found that the main material-reduction potential of such floating PV installations lies in the resource-intensive mounting system. Researchers at the Zurich University of Applied Sciences have analyzed the life cycle environmental impact of the world's first high-altitude floating PV system and have found it has an energy payback time of just 2. 8 years. The 448 kW system was built in 2019 by Swiss energy provider ...

