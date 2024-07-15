Germany's AEG is selling new stackable, high-voltage batteries with usable capacity of 5 kWh. They come with a 10-year warranty and reportedly have a lifecycle of more than 4,500 cycles. Germany's AEG has launched a new high-voltage storage battery for rooftop PV systems. "The new AEG stackable high voltage battery, AEG AS-BMH02, provides a 5 kWh modular solution designed for flexible installation planning," a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. "Each module can be clustered up to a maximum of four units per cluster, with two clusters reaching a total capacity of 40 kWh. " The AEG ...

