Acuity RM Group Plc - Change of Adviser
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 15
15 July 2024
Acuity RM Group plc
(the "Company")
Change of Adviser
The Company announces its Nominated Adviser and Broker has changed to Zeus Capital Limited with immediate effect.
This change follows completion of the acquisition by Zeus Capital Limited of the WH Ireland Capital Markets Division (from WH Ireland Limited), announced earlier today.
Acuity RM Group plc
Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), is an established provider of risk management services. Its award-winning software platform, STREAM®, which collects and analyses data about organisations to improve business decisions and management. It is used by around 70 organisations in markets including government, utilities, defence, broadcasting, manufacturing and healthcare.
The Company is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value. In the short to medium term this is expected to come from organic growth and thereafter may also come from complementary acquisitions.