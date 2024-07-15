Acuity RM Group Plc - Change of Adviser

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 15

15 July 2024

Acuity RM Group plc

(the "Company")

Change of Adviser

The Company announces its Nominated Adviser and Broker has changed to Zeus Capital Limited with immediate effect.

This change follows completion of the acquisition by Zeus Capital Limited of the WH Ireland Capital Markets Division (from WH Ireland Limited), announced earlier today.

Acuity RM Group Plc www.acuityrmgroup.com Angus Forrest +44 (0) 20 3582 0566 Zeus Capital Limited (NOMAD & Broker) Mike Coe / Sarah Mather 0203 829 5000

Bob Roberts 020 3869 6080



Note to Editors

Acuity RM Group plc

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), is an established provider of risk management services. Its award-winning software platform, STREAM®, which collects and analyses data about organisations to improve business decisions and management. It is used by around 70 organisations in markets including government, utilities, defence, broadcasting, manufacturing and healthcare.

The Company is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value. In the short to medium term this is expected to come from organic growth and thereafter may also come from complementary acquisitions.