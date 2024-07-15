Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Das nächste große Ding der Rohstoffwelt! Analyst gibt dieser Aktie 217 % Kurspotenzial!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
15.07.2024 08:10 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 29/2024

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-07-15 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD       COMPANY TICKER         EVENT         MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  12.06.2024 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R    Audited annual report RIG  
    15.07.2024                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.07.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos      Government securities VLN  
    30.09.2024  Vyriausybe           auction           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  02.07.2024 - Tallink Grupp TAL1T       Takeover offer period TLN  
    05.08.2024                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    15.07.2024 Novaturas NTU1L         Sales figures     VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    15.07.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos      Government securities    
          Vyriausybe LTGB024029B     auction           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    17.07.2024 UPP & CO Kauno 53 UPPB080022FA Maturity date     TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    17.07.2024 UPP & CO Kauno 53 UPPB080022FA Coupon payment date  TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    18.07.2024 Coop Pank CPA          Interim report, 6   TLN  
                          months           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    18.07.2024 Telia Lietuva TEL1L       Interim report, 6   VLN  
                          months           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    18.07.2024 RATO kredito unija       Coupon payment date  VLN  
          RTOB120029FA                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    18.07.2024 APF Holdings EGG        Annual General     RIG  
                          Meeting           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    18.07.2024 PRFoods PRFB062525A       Notice on General   TLN  
                          meeting           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    18.07.2024 Coop Pank CPA          Investors event    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    19.07.2024 Orkela ORKL060025A       Coupon payment date  VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    19.07.2024 Amber Latvijas balzams BAL1R  Annual General     RIG  
                          Meeting           



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.