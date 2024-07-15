Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 29/2024

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-07-15 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.06.2024 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Audited annual report RIG 15.07.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.07.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN 30.09.2024 Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.07.2024 - Tallink Grupp TAL1T Takeover offer period TLN 05.08.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.07.2024 Novaturas NTU1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.07.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities Vyriausybe LTGB024029B auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.07.2024 UPP & CO Kauno 53 UPPB080022FA Maturity date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.07.2024 UPP & CO Kauno 53 UPPB080022FA Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.07.2024 Coop Pank CPA Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.07.2024 Telia Lietuva TEL1L Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.07.2024 RATO kredito unija Coupon payment date VLN RTOB120029FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.07.2024 APF Holdings EGG Annual General RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.07.2024 PRFoods PRFB062525A Notice on General TLN meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.07.2024 Coop Pank CPA Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.07.2024 Orkela ORKL060025A Coupon payment date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.07.2024 Amber Latvijas balzams BAL1R Annual General RIG Meeting For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.