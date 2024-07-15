Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Das nächste große Ding der Rohstoffwelt! Analyst gibt dieser Aktie 217 % Kurspotenzial!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JM2W | ISIN: CNE1000031C1 | Ticker-Symbol: 690D
Xetra
12.07.24
17:35 Uhr
1,534 Euro
+0,008
+0,52 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
HAIER SMART HOME CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HAIER SMART HOME CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5211,53309:18
1,5201,53309:06
GlobeNewswire
15.07.2024 08:22 Uhr
152 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: Inside information: Haier Europe Appliances Holding B.V. Announces a Voluntary Public Cash Tender Offer for all Shares in Purmo

Inside information: Haier Europe Appliances Holding B.V. Announces a Voluntary
Public Cash Tender Offer for all Shares in Purmo 

Haier Europe Appliances Holding B.V., Inside Information, July 15, 2024, 9.15
a.m. EET 

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR
INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR
SOUTH AFRICA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THIS TENDER OFFER WOULD BE
PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. 

 -- Haier Europe Appliances Holding B.V. ("Offeror") is providing all
   shareholders of Purmo Group Plc ("Purmo" or the "Company") a superior offer
   of EUR 13.68 for each Class C Share (as defined below) and each Class F
   Share (as defined below) eligible for conversion into a Class C Share,
   representing 22.7 percent premium compared to the pending offer for each
   Class C Share other than the Class C Shares held by Rettig Oy Ab by Project
   Grand Bidco (as defined below). The offer price is EUR 8.28 for each Class
   F Share ineligible for conversion into a Class C Share.
 -- The Offeror's indirect parent company, HSH (as defined below), is a global
   leader in smart home solutions. HSH recorded revenue of approximately EUR
   33 billion in 2023, and sees itself as well equipped to support Purmo's
   strategic ambitions with financial resources, R&D (as defined below)
   capabilities, and market access.
 -- HSH is keen to maintain Purmo as a thriving business unit dedicated to
   providing sustainable indoor climate comfort solutions in Europe within the
   HSH ecosystem. HSH views Purmo as a highly attractive business
   complementary to its existing assets globally offering a logical extension
   of HSH's footprint in Europe.
 -- Before commencing the offer period, the Offeror is seeking the support of
   the non-conflicted members of Purmo's Board of Directors and shareholders
   and looking forward to engaging with Purmo's Board of Directors on
   delivering a successful outcome to all Purmo shareholders, employees and
   customers.
 -- The Tender Offer (as defined below) is currently expected to be completed
   during the fourth quarter of 2024 or the first quarter of 2025, and the
   Offeror is not expecting any material substantive issues affecting the
   completion of the Tender Offer.

The Offeror, a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.
("HSH"), hereby announces a voluntary public all-cash tender offer for all the
issued and outstanding class C shares (the "Class C Shares") and all the issued
and outstanding class F shares (the "Class F Shares," and, together with the
Class C Shares, the "Shares" or, individually, a "Share") in Purmo that are not
held by Purmo or any of its subsidiaries (the "Tender Offer"). The offer price
is EUR 13.68 per share for each Class C Share and each Class F Share eligible
for conversion into a Class C Share validly tendered in the Tender Offer (the
"Class C Share Offer Price") and EUR 8.28 per share for each Class F Share
ineligible for conversion into a Class C Share validly tendered in the Tender
Offer (the "Class F Share Offer Price," and together with the Class C Share
Offer Price, the "Offer Prices"). 

Key Highlights and Summary of the Tender Offer

 -- The Offeror offers EUR 13.68 in cash for each Class C Share and Class F
   Share eligible for conversion into a Class C Share validly tendered in the
   Tender Offer. The offer price is EUR 8.28 in cash for each Class F Share
   ineligible for conversion into a Class C Share validly tendered in the
   Tender Offer, subject to any adjustments as described below under "Tender
   Offer in Brief-Offer Price."
 -- The total equity value of the Tender Offer is approximately EUR 577
   million.
 -- The Class C Share Offer Price represents a premium of:

 -- 82.4 percent compared to EUR 7.50, the undisturbed price of the Class C
   Share on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ("Nasdaq Helsinki") on April 25, 2024, the day
   prior to Project Grand Bidco (UK) Limited ("Project Grand Bidco") initially
   announced its voluntary public tender offer for all issued and outstanding
   Shares in Purmo at EUR 9.91 per Class C Share;
 -- 95.2 percent compared to EUR 7.01, the three-month volume weighted average
   trading price of the Class C Share on Nasdaq Helsinki prior to April 26,
   2024;
 -- 103.9 percent compared to EUR 6.71, the six-month volume weighted average
   trading price of the Class C Share on Nasdaq Helsinki prior to April 26,
   2024; and
 -- 22.7 percent compared to EUR 11.15, being the cash consideration offered
   for each Class C Share other than the Class C Shares held by Rettig Oy Ab
   under the improved voluntary public tender offer for all issued and
   outstanding shares in Purmo that Project Grand Bidco published on June 14,
   2024 (the "Project Grand Bidco Offer").

 -- The completion of the Tender Offer is not expected to have any immediate
   material effects on the business operations, assets, or the position of the
   management or employees, of Purmo.
 -- The Offeror believes that the Tender Offer is a superior alternative to the
   shareholders of Purmo as compared to the pending Project Grand Bidco Offer.
   Those shareholders of Purmo who have already accepted the Project Grand
   Bidco Offer are advised that should they wish to withdraw their acceptance
   of the Project Grand Bidco Offer, they will need to take action before the
   expiry of the offer period under, and in accordance with the terms and
   conditions of, the Project Grand Bidco Offer.
 -- Before commencing the offer period, the Offeror is seeking the support of
   the non-conflicted members of Purmo's Board of Directors and shareholders
   and looking forward to engaging with Purmo's Board of Directors on
   delivering a successful outcome to all Purmo shareholders, employees and
   customers. The commencement of the Offeror's offer period is expected after
   the Offeror and Purmo entering into a combination agreement, the
   non-conflicted members of Purmo's Board of Directors recommending the
   Tender Offer and the publication of the Tender Offer Document (as defined
   below).
 -- The financing for the Tender Offer and for the potential compulsory
   redemption proceedings in accordance with the Finnish Companies Act
   (624/2006, as amended, the "Finnish Companies Act") has been secured
   through a committed bank facility. The Offeror's obligation to complete the
   Tender Offer is not conditional upon availability of financing.
 -- The Offeror expects to publish a tender offer document (the "Tender Offer
   Document") with detailed information on the Tender Offer on or about July
   29, 2024. The offer period is expected to commence on or about July 30,
   2024, and to expire on or about October 8, 2024, unless the Offeror extends
   the offer period in order to satisfy the conditions to completion of the
   Tender Offer, including, among others, receipt of all necessary regulatory
   approvals, or discontinues the offer period. The Tender Offer is currently
   expected to be completed during the fourth quarter of 2024 or the first
   quarter of 2025.
 -- The Tender Offer is conditional upon the satisfaction or waiver by the
   Offeror of certain customary conditions on or prior to the Offeror's
   announcement of the final results of the Tender Offer including, among
   others, that all necessary approvals by any regulatory authorities have
   been received (or where applicable, the relevant waiting periods have
   expired) and the Offeror having gained control of more than 80 percent of
   the Shares and voting rights in Purmo.

Commenting on the Tender Offer, Mr. Simon Huang, Head of Capital Markets,
Investment and Development, Vice President of HSH: 

"We strongly believe that our offer is very attractive to all Purmo's
shareholders, providing a significant premium with respect to the pending
Project Grand Bidco Offer. We see Purmo as an exciting platform poised for
growth and look forward to leveraging the complementarity of the businesses of
HSH and Purmo. We are seeking the support of Purmo's Board of Directors and
shareholders and looking forward to engaging with the Board of Directors on
delivering a successful outcome to all Purmo's shareholders, employees and
customers." 

Commenting on the Tender Offer, Mr. Li Huagang, Executive Director, Chief
Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of HSH: 

"We would be very excited for the opportunity to welcome Purmo to HSH and fully
support the strategy and expansion plans of Purmo. We are impressed by Purmo's
robust management team and excellent track record as indoor climate comfort
solutions provider. We see this acquisition as a key opportunity, which
complements our green development strategy and enhances our production and
distribution capabilities within Europe. We believe that HSH is an ideal
partner for Purmo and HSH's and Purmo's stakeholders benefit significantly from
our next steps for growth and prosperity." 

About the Offeror and HSH

The Offeror is a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of HSH, the publicly listed
flagship of Haier Group Corporation. The Offeror is a private limited liability
company incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands. HSH is a joint stock
company incorporated under the laws of the People's Republic of China. Founded
in 1984, HSH is a leader in the global major home appliance industry.
Currently, HSH's business covers more than 200 countries and regions around the
world including China, North America, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia,
Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Middle East and Africa. HSH is also a global
pioneer in providing smart home solutions comprising refrigerators, washing
machines, air conditioners, water heaters, and small home appliances. In 2023,
HSH generated revenue of approximately EUR 33 billion and had over 110,000
employees. HSH's comprehensive brand portfolio includes globally renowned
brands such as Candy, GE Appliances, Fisher & Paykel, Aqua, Leader, Casarte,
and Haier. HSH is a part of Haier Group Corporation headquartered in Qingdao,
China. HSH is listed on the stock exchanges of Shanghai, Hong Kong, and
Frankfurt. 

More information on HSH is available at www.smart-home.haier.com/en.

About Purmo

Purmo considers itself being at the center of the global sustainability journey
by offering full solutions and sustainable ways of heating and cooling homes to
mitigate global warming. Purmo provides complete heating and cooling solutions
to residential and non-residential buildings, including underfloor heating and
cooling systems, a broad range of radiators, heat pumps, flow control and
hydronic distribution systems, as well as smart products. Purmo's mission is to
be the global leader in sustainable indoor climate comfort solutions. Purmo's
approximately 3,090 employees operate in 23 countries, manufacturing and
distributing top-quality products and solutions to our over 100,000 customers
in more than 100 countries. Purmo's Class C Shares are listed on Nasdaq
Helsinki with the trading code PURMO. 

More information on Purmo is available at www.purmogroup.com.

Background and Strategic Rationale for the Tender Offer

HSH believes that Purmo's business is compelling, and it would complement and
support HSH's strategy of offering sustainable indoor climate comfort solutions
to consumers globally. HSH appreciates Purmo's leading position as a supplier
of sustainable indoor climate comfort solutions in Europe. HSH believes that it
is well positioned to share its engineering capabilities and global resources
with Purmo, and to help Purmo develop a comprehensive and competitive product
offering that will satisfy the growth potential represented by the
technological shift in the heating and cooling solutions and further support
prosperous development for all stakeholders involved. 

HSH would position Purmo as a platform poised for growth and leverage the
complementarity of their two businesses to maximize research and development
("R&D") and market expansion opportunities. HSH's approach is not predicated
solely on cost efficiency. Instead, HSH is keen to maintain Purmo as a thriving
business unit dedicated to providing sustainable indoor climate comfort
solutions in Europe within the HSH ecosystem. HSH intends to maintain the
current team of senior management and employees as much as practicable and
provide further resources and incentive for the team to continue to grow their
career. 

HSH considers itself an ideal partner to support Purmo's long-term growth due
to the following factors: 

 -- Expanding European presence: Position Purmo as a platform for growth,
   leveraging HSH's know-how to expand and upgrade Purmo's product offering;
 -- Product & R&D expertise: Engineering capabilities and R&D
   investments by HSH to leverage manufacturing knowledge and empower Purmo to
   develop next generation products, systems and solutions, and to grow
   Purmo's distinct brand equity value in the industry;
 -- Demonstrated M&A track record: HSH has further grown and established
   its presence in Europe since 2019, when it carried out acquisition of the
   Candy-Hoover Group. According to HSH, the group has since become one of the
   fast-growing home appliance companies in Europe. HSH's track record in
   international mergers and acquisitions shows that HSH can support Purmo's
   growth within the HSH ecosystem, while still preserving Purmo's distinct
   branding, industrial legacy and culture; and
 -- Shared vision for sustainability: HSH is determined to pursue a green
   development strategy and strives to accomplish a sustainable supply chain
   globally. This is supported by Purmo's important role in Europe's
   construction industry's transformation and energy saving initiatives.

Tender Offer in Brief

The Offeror has undertaken to comply with the Helsinki Takeover Code issued by
the Finnish Securities Market Association (the "Helsinki Takeover Code"). 

As at the date of this release, Purmo has a total of 42,677,930 issued shares,
of which 41,112,713 are Class C Shares, all of which are outstanding, and
1,565,217 Class F Shares, all of which are outstanding and held by Virala
Corporation. As at the date of this release, the Offeror does not hold any
Shares or votes in Purmo. 

The Offeror reserves the right to buy Shares before, during and/or after the
offer period (including any extension thereof and any subsequent offer period)
in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki or otherwise. 

Offer Prices

The Class C Share Offer Price is EUR 13.68 in cash for each Class C Share and
each Class F Share eligible for conversion into a Class C Share validly
tendered in the Tender Offer, subject to any adjustments as set out below. The
Class F Share Offer Price is EUR 8.28 in cash for each Class F Share ineligible
for conversion into a Class C Share validly tendered in the Tender Offer,
subject to any adjustments as set out below. 

The Class C Share Offer Price represents a premium of:

 -- 82.4 percent compared to EUR 7.50, the undisturbed price of the Class C
   Share on Nasdaq Helsinki on April 25, 2024, the day prior to Project Grand
   Bidco initially announced its voluntary public tender offer for all issued
   and outstanding Shares in Purmo at EUR 9.91 per Class C Share;
 -- 95.2 percent compared to EUR 7.01, the three-month volume weighted average
   trading price of the Class C Share on Nasdaq Helsinki prior to April 26,
   2024;
 -- 103.9 percent compared to EUR 6.71, the six-month volume weighted average
   trading price of the Class C Share on Nasdaq Helsinki prior to April 26,
   2024; and
 -- 22.7 percent compared to EUR 11.15, being the cash consideration offered
   for each Class C Share other than the Class C Shares held by Rettig Oy Ab
   under the improved Project Grand Bidco Offer published on June 14, 2024.

The Class C Share Offer Price has been determined based on 41,112,713 Class C
Shares issued and outstanding and 293,478 Class F Shares eligible for
conversion into Class C Shares outstanding. The Class F Share Offer Price has
been determined based on 1,271,739 Class F Shares ineligible for conversion
into Class C Shares outstanding. Should the Company change the number of Shares
that are issued and outstanding as at the date hereof as a result of a new
share issue, reclassification, stock split (including a reverse split) or any
other similar transaction with dilutive effect, or should the Company
distribute a dividend or otherwise distribute funds or any other assets to its
shareholders (including the payment of the second, third and fourth capital
return instalments, as applicable, based on the resolution of the general
meeting of shareholders of the Company on 9 April 2024), or if a record date
with respect to any of the foregoing occurs prior to the completion date of the
Tender Offer, the Offer Prices payable by the Offeror shall be amended
accordingly on a euro-for-euro basis. 

Offer Period

The offer period under the Tender Offer is expected to commence on or about
July 30, 2024, and to expire on or about October 8, 2024. 

The Offeror reserves the right to extend the offer period from time to time in
accordance with, and subject to, the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer
and applicable laws and regulations, in order to satisfy the conditions to
completion of the Tender Offer, including, among others, the receipt of all
necessary approvals, permits, consents, clearances or other actions, including
without limitation approvals required under applicable competition laws,
foreign direct investment laws, foreign subsidies laws (or, where applicable,
the expiry of relevant waiting periods) by any competition authorities or other
regulatory authorities for the completion of the Tender Offer. The Tender Offer
is currently expected to be completed during the fourth quarter of 2024 or the
first quarter of 2025. 

The Offeror reserves the right to discontinue the offer period (i) should all
the Conditions to Completion (as defined below) be fulfilled or waived by the
Offeror before the expiry of the offer period and execute the sale and purchase
of the Shares validly tendered and not properly withdrawn in accordance with
terms and conditions of the Tender Offer, (ii) should a competing public tender
offer for the Shares be announced by a third party during the offer period,
(iii) should the pending Project Grand Bidco Offer be further improved during
the offer period or (iv) should any of the Conditions to Completion become
incapable of satisfaction during the offer period. 

The detailed terms and conditions of the Tender Offer as well as instructions
on how to accept the Tender Offer will be included in the Tender Offer
Document, which the Offeror expects to publish on or about July 29, 2024. 

Conditions to Completion of the Tender Offer

The obligation of the Offeror to accept for payment the validly tendered
Shares, which have not been withdrawn in accordance with the terms and
conditions of the Tender Offer, and to complete the Tender Offer, are subject
to the fulfilment or, to the extent permitted by applicable law, waiver by the
Offeror of the following conditions (the "Conditions to Completion") on or
prior to the date of the Offeror's announcement of the final result of the
Tender Offer in accordance with Chapter 11, Section 18 of the Finnish
Securities Market Act (746/2012, as amended, the "Finnish Securities Market
Act"): 

 1. the Tender Offer has been validly accepted with respect to the Shares
   representing, together with any other Shares otherwise acquired by the
   Offeror prior to or during the offer period, more than 80 percent of the
   Shares and voting rights in the Company calculated in accordance with
   Chapter 18, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act (624/2006, as amended);
 2. the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, such approval will be
   considered obtained where the relevant regulatory authority has:
   1. declined jurisdiction over or communicated their intent not to
    investigate the Tender Offer; or
   2. explicitly granted clearance, either unconditionally or subject to such
    conditions, commitments, undertakings or modifications as the decision
    may specify, provided that the terms of any conditions, commitments,
    undertakings or modifications are in all respects satisfactory to the
    Offeror; or
   3. become time barred from reviewing the transaction by virtue of the
    expiry of any applicable waiting period under applicable regulatory
    laws;

 3. the Offeror has not received information after the date of this stock
   exchange release with respect to any previously undisclosed effect that
   pertains to the period before the date of this stock exchange release and
   constitutes or results in a material adverse change;
 4. no information made public by the Purmo group or disclosed by the Company
   to the Offeror (in each case, prior to the date of this stock exchange
   release) being materially inaccurate, incomplete, or misleading, and the
   Company not having failed to make public any information that should have
   been made public by it under applicable laws, including the rules of Nasdaq
   Helsinki Ltd, provided that, in each case, the information made public,
   disclosed or not disclosed or the failure to disclose information
   constitutes a material adverse change;
 5. no legislation or other regulation has been issued and no court or
   regulatory authority of competent jurisdiction has given a decision or
   issued any regulatory action that would wholly or in any material part
   prevent, postpone or frustrate the completion of the Tender Offer;
 6. the Board of Directors of the Company, represented by a quorum comprising
   the non-conflicted members of the Board of Directors, has issued its
   recommendation for shareholders to accept the Tender Offer and sell their
   Shares in the Tender Offer and the recommendation remains in full force and
   effect and has not been withdrawn, modified, cancelled, or amended (save
   for certain permitted amendments); and
 7. the Offeror and the Company have entered into a combination agreement, and
   the combination agreement has not been terminated and remains in full force
   and effect and no event has occurred that, with the passage of time, would
   give the Offeror the right to terminate the combination agreement.

The Conditions to Completion set out above are exhaustive, and for the
avoidance of doubt, the completion of the Tender Offer is not conditional upon
a completion of a due diligence. The Offeror may only invoke any of the
Conditions to Completion so as to cause the Tender Offer not to proceed, to
lapse or to be withdrawn if the circumstances which give rise to the right to
invoke the relevant Condition to Completion have a significant meaning to the
Offeror in view of the Tender Offer, as referred to in the regulations and
guidelines 9/2013 (Takeover bids and mandatory bids), as may be amended or
re-enacted from time to time, issued by the Finnish Financial Supervisory
Authority, and the Helsinki Takeover Code. 

Regulatory Approvals

The Offeror will, as soon as practically possible, make all submissions,
notifications and filings (or, where applicable, draft notifications) required
to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals, permits, clearances and consents,
including without limitation approvals required under applicable foreign direct
investment laws and foreign subsidies laws as well as merger control clearances
(or, where applicable, the expiry of relevant waiting periods) required under
applicable competition laws or other laws in any jurisdiction for the
completion of the Tender Offer. 

Based on currently available information, the Offeror expects to obtain such
necessary regulatory approvals, permits, clearances and consents and to
complete the Tender Offer during the fourth quarter of 2024 or the first
quarter of 2025. The Offeror will use its reasonable best efforts to obtain
such regulatory approvals. However, the length and outcome of the regulatory
clearance process is not within the control of the Offeror, and there can be no
assurances that clearance will be obtained within the estimated timeframe, or
at all. However, to the best of its knowledge, the Offeror does not anticipate
that there would be any material substantive issues with respect to obtaining
any such regulatory approvals. 

Financing

The Offeror's obligation to complete the Tender Offer is not conditional upon
availability of financing, assuming that all the Conditions to Completion are
otherwise satisfied or waived by the Offeror. 

The financing of the Tender Offer and for the potential compulsory redemption
proceedings in accordance with the Finnish Companies Act has been secured
through a committed bank facility, as evidenced in the executed facility
agreement entered into by the Offeror and BNP Paribas as lender. The debt
financing has been committed on a customary European "certain funds" basis and
has been guaranteed by HSH. 

Future Plans Concerning the Shares

The Offeror intends to acquire all the Shares. If, as a result of the
completion of the Tender Offer, the Offeror's ownership has exceeded 90 percent
of all the Shares and votes in the Company as referred to under Chapter 18
Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act, the Offeror will commence as soon as
reasonably possible the compulsory redemption proceedings in accordance with
the Finnish Companies Act for all the Shares not purchased pursuant to the
Tender Offer. Should the ownership of the Offeror remain lower than 90 percent
of the issued and outstanding shares and votes in Purmo after completion of the
Tender Offer, the Offeror would assess alternatives to acquire the remaining
shares in Purmo over time, and it is possible that Purmo could become subject
to certain corporate transactions, including for example purchases of further
shares in Purmo after completion of the Tender Offer, divestments or
acquisitions of shares or other assets, share issuances, or a statutory merger. 

The Offeror reserves the right to waive any of the Conditions to Completion
that have not been fulfilled or are expected not to be fulfilled, including to
consummate the Tender Offer at a lower acceptance level or otherwise despite
the non-fulfillment of some of the Conditions to Completion. The Offeror has
not taken any decisions on potential waiver of any of the Conditions to
Completion or relating to any transactions or actions that could be undertaken
following the completion of the Tender Offer. 

Advisors

UBS AG Hong Kong Branch acts as financial advisor to the Offeror in connection
with the Tender Offer. In addition, the Offeror has retained White & Case LLP
as legal advisor to the Offeror in connection with the Tender Offer, Clifford
Chance LLP as legal advisor in relation to regulatory approvals in connection
with the Tender Offer and Tekir Ltd as communication advisor. 

Media Contact in Finland

Tiia Tikkanen, Communications Consultant, Tekir Ltd

tiia.t@tekir.fi

+358 40 1693 706

Media and Investor Enquiries, HSH

Kathy Wang, Investor Relations

wangnan@haier.com

Information about the Tender Offer is made available at www.hsh-offer.fi/en/.

For administrative questions regarding the Tender Offer, please contact your
bank or nominee where you have your Shares registered. 

Important Information

THIS RELEASE MAY NOT BE RELEASED OR OTHERWISE DISTRIBUTED, IN WHOLE OR IN PART,
DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW
ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER
WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. 

THIS RELEASE IS NOT A TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT AND AS SUCH DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN
OFFER OR INVITATION TO MAKE A SALES OFFER. IN PARTICULAR, THIS RELEASE IS NOT
AN OFFER TO BUY OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO SELL ANY SECURITIES
DESCRIBED HEREIN, AND IS NOT AN EXTENSION OF THE TENDER OFFER, IN AUSTRALIA,
CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA. INVESTORS SHALL ACCEPT
THE TENDER OFFER FOR THE SHARES ONLY ON THE BASIS OF THE INFORMATION PROVIDED
IN A TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT. OFFERS WILL NOT BE MADE DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN
ANY JURISDICTION WHERE EITHER THE TENDER OFFER OR ACCEPTANCE THEREOF IS
PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW OR WHERE ANY TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT OR REGISTRATION
OR OTHER REQUIREMENTS WOULD APPLY IN ADDITION TO THOSE UNDERTAKEN IN FINLAND. 

THE TENDER OFFER IS NOT BEING MADE DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN ANY JURISDICTION
WHERE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW AND, WHEN PUBLISHED, THE TENDER OFFER
DOCUMENT AND RELATED ACCEPTANCE FORMS WILL NOT AND MAY NOT BE DISTRIBUTED,
FORWARDED OR TRANSMITTED INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE PROHIBITED BY
APPLICABLE LAW. 

THIS RELEASE HAS BEEN PREPARED IN COMPLIANCE WITH FINNISH LAW, THE RULES OF
NASDAQ HELSINKI AND THE HELSINKI TAKEOVER CODE AND THE INFORMATION DISCLOSED
MAY NOT BE THE SAME AS THAT WHICH WOULD HAVE BEEN DISCLOSED IF THIS RELEASE HAD
BEEN PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAWS OF JURISDICTIONS OUTSIDE OF FINLAND. 

Information for Shareholders of Purmo in the United States

The Tender Offer will be made for the issued and outstanding shares in Purmo,
which is domiciled in Finland, and is subject to Finnish disclosure and
procedural requirements. The Tender Offer is made in the United States in
compliance with Section 14(e) of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as
amended (the "Exchange Act") and the applicable rules and regulations
promulgated thereunder, including Regulation 14E (in each case, subject to any
exemptions or relief therefrom, if applicable) and otherwise in accordance with
the disclosure and procedural requirements of Finnish law, including with
respect to the Tender Offer timetable, settlement procedures, withdrawal,
waiver of conditions and timing of payments, which are different from those of
the United States. The financial information included in this release has been
prepared in accordance with applicable accounting standards in Finland and
Switzerland, which may not be comparable to the financial statements or
financial information of U.S. companies. Shareholders in the United States are
advised that the Shares are not listed on a U.S. securities exchange and that
Purmo is not subject to the periodic reporting requirements of the Exchange Act
and is not required to, and does not, file any reports with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") thereunder. 

The Tender Offer is made to Purmo's shareholders resident in the United States
on the same terms and conditions as those made to all other shareholders of
Purmo to whom an offer is made. Any information documents, including this
release, are being disseminated to U.S. shareholders on a basis comparable to
the method that such documents are provided to Purmo's other shareholders. 

To the extent permissible under applicable law or regulations, including Rule
14e-5 under the Exchange Act, the Offeror and its affiliates or its brokers and
its broker's affiliates (acting as agents for the Offeror or its affiliates, as
applicable) may from time to time after the date of this release and during the
pendency of the Tender Offer, and other than pursuant to the Tender Offer and
combination, directly or indirectly, purchase or arrange to purchase, the
Shares or any securities that are convertible into, exchangeable for or
exercisable for such Shares. These purchases may occur either in the open
market at prevailing prices or in private transactions at negotiated prices. To
the extent information about such purchases or arrangements to purchase is made
public in Finland, such information will be disclosed by means of a stock
exchange or press release or other means reasonably calculated to inform U.S.
shareholders of Purmo of such information. In addition, the financial advisers
to the Offeror may also engage in ordinary course trading activities in
securities of Purmo, which may include purchases or arrangements to purchase
such securities. To the extent required in Finland, any information about such
purchases will be made public in Finland in the manner required by Finnish law. 

Neither the SEC nor any U.S. state securities commission has approved or
disapproved the Tender Offer, passed upon the merits or fairness of the Tender
Offer, or passed any comment upon the adequacy, accuracy or completeness of
this release. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the
United States. 

The receipt of cash pursuant to the Tender Offer by a U.S. holder of Shares may
be a taxable transaction for U.S. federal income tax purposes and under
applicable U.S. state and local, as well as foreign and other, tax laws. Each
holder of Shares is urged to consult its independent professional adviser
immediately regarding the tax consequences of accepting the Tender Offer. 

It may be difficult for Purmo's shareholders to enforce their rights and any
claims they may have arising under the U.S. federal securities laws since the
Offeror and Purmo are located in non-U.S. jurisdictions and some or all of
their respective officers and directors may be residents of non-U.S.
jurisdictions. Purmo's shareholders may not be able to sue the Offeror or Purmo
or their respective officers or directors in a non-U.S. court for violations of
the U.S. federal securities laws. It may be difficult to compel the Offeror and
Purmo and their respective affiliates to subject themselves to a U.S. court's
judgment. 

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains statements that, to the extent they are not historical
facts, constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements
include statements concerning plans, expectations, projections, objectives,
targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance,
capital expenditures, financing needs, plans or intentions relating to
acquisitions, competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to
financial position, future operations and development, business strategy and
the trends in the industries and the political and legal environment and other
information that is not historical information. In some instances, they can be
identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms
"believes," "intends," "may," "will" or "should" or, in each case, their
negative or variations on comparable terminology. By their very nature,
forward-looking statements involve inherent risks, uncertainties and
assumptions, both general and specific, and risks exist that the predictions,
forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be
achieved. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, investors are
cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Any
forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as at the date of this
release. 

Disclaimer

UBS AG Hong Kong Branch is a corporation licensed by the Securities and Futures
Commission of Hong Kong to carry on Type 1 (dealing in securities), Type 4
(advising on securities), Type 6 (advising on corporate finance), Type 7
(providing automated trading services) and Type 9 (asset management) regulated
activities under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap.571 of the laws of
Hong Kong). UBS AG Hong Kong Branch is acting exclusively for the Offeror and
no one else in connection with the Tender Offer or the matters referred to in
this document, will not regard any other person (whether or not a recipient of
this document) as its client in relation to the Tender Offer and will not be
responsible to anyone other than the Offeror for providing the protections
afforded to its clients or for providing advice in relation to the Tender Offer
or any other transaction or arrangement referred to in this document.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1234099
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.