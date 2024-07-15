Indosolar, a subsidiary of Waaree Energies, has started production at its new 1. 3 GW solar module manufacturing facility in India. From pv magazine India Indosolar, a subsidiary of Waaree Energies, has opened a solar module manufacturing facility in Noida, India. The 1. 30 GW factory uses energy-efficient processes. "This new factory epitomizes our commitment to advancing solar technology and promoting sustainability," SAID Hitesh Doshi, chairman and managing director at Indosolar. "Through our manufacturing processes and our dedicated team's expertise, we aim to propel India's renewable energy ...

