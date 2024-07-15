The IEA Photovoltaic Power Systems Programme's (IEA-PVPS) latest report on solar panel recycling offers a comprehensive review of all existing technologies in this market segment, from pure mechanical recycling to innovative techniques such as as light pulse treatment, water-jet cleaning, pyrolysis, and chemical treatments. A new report from the International Energy Agency's Photovoltaic Power Systems Programme (IEA-PVPS) describes the growth in dedicated end-of-life solar PV recycling activity, providing an overview of equipment manufacturers and recyclers, as well as trend information about ...

