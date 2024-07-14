Anzeige
Trump Media & Technology Group: Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes Issues Statement in Response to the Attempted Assassination of President Donald J. Trump

SARASOTA, Fla., July 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (Nasdaq: DJT) CEO Devin Nunes issued the following statement in response to the attempted assassination of President Donald J. Trump:

"I offer my deepest sympathies to the family of the rally goer killed in Butler, Pennsylvania, and to those who were wounded. I thank God President Trump survived the assassination attempt and is now safe. The situation demands a fast, thorough federal investigation to determine all the circumstances of this cowardly attack and to identify if any additional persons were involved. I also call for the federal government to provide any security resources requested by President Trump to guarantee his safety. America will overcome this despicable shooting and together, our nation will endure."

About TMTG

The mission of TMTG is to end Big Tech's assault on free speech by opening up the Internet and giving people their voices back. TMTG operates Truth Social, a social media platform established as a safe harbor for free expression amid increasingly harsh censorship by Big Tech corporations.

Investor Relations Contact

Shannon Devine (MZ Group | Managing Director - MZ North America) Email: shannon.devine@mzgroup.us

Media Contact

press@tmtgcorp.com


