Trump Media & Technology Group: Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes Issues Statement in Response to the Attempted Assassination of President Donald J. Trump

SARASOTA, Fla., July 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (Nasdaq: DJT) CEO Devin Nunes issued the following statement in response to the attempted assassination of President Donald J. Trump:



"I offer my deepest sympathies to the family of the rally goer killed in Butler, Pennsylvania, and to those who were wounded. I thank God President Trump survived the assassination attempt and is now safe. The situation demands a fast, thorough federal investigation to determine all the circumstances of this cowardly attack and to identify if any additional persons were involved. I also call for the federal government to provide any security resources requested by President Trump to guarantee his safety. America will overcome this despicable shooting and together, our nation will endure."

