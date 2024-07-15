



KARIYA, JAPAN, July 15, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO CORPORATION, a leading mobility supplier, hosted a software strategy briefing. In recent years, demand has grown for enhanced development of large-scale and advanced onboard software to support intelligent vehicle functions, such as automated driving, electrification, and connected driving. In this context, Atsushi Hayashida, Executive Officer and Chief Software Officer, explained DENSO's software strategy and how the company is approaching on-board software development based on its vision.Basic StrategiesDENSO aims to expand the technology cultivated for vehicles to a wide range of fields and commits to supporting the development of a future mobility society as a whole. With software playing a crucial role in realizing this vision, DENSO will enhance its value and support the evolution of vehicles through three key strengths: integration capabilities, human resource capabilities, and deployment capabilities.Integration Capabilities: Leveraging Comprehensive Automotive Expertise to Apply to Product DevelopmentUntil now, on-board computers called Electronic Control Units (ECUs) have been installed for each specific function, such as controlling the engine or air conditioning system. However, from now on, to support the advancement of Software Defined Vehicles (SDV), a large-scale cross-domain ECU capable of cross-functional control is essential.With over 40 years of experience in various domains of on-board software, including thermal technology (such as air-conditioning systems and heat management), powertrain, safety, and information communication systems, along with experience and expertise, DENSO has a portfolio of software intellectual property (IP). Utilizing these, DENSO is capable of designing optimal software solutions while understanding the needs of various car manufacturers, and combining them with hardware to create finished products. Furthermore, by leveraging expertise of semiconductors, DENSO is proactively developing automatic optimal code conversion tools to effectively harness hardware performance, reinforcing its integration capabilities based on comprehensive software solutions.Human Resource Capabilities: Strengthening Global Development StructureDENSO aims to expand its software business to 800 billion yen by 2035 and further enhance its development by increasing its software talent pool to 18,000 employees by 2030.In June 2024, DENSO signed a basic agreement on strategic partnership with NTT DATA Japan Corporation in the software field to expand global software resources and cultivate highly skilled software professionals.Additionally, the company will leverage the knowledge and insights gained from different regions to drive global development. This includes incorporating standardized automotive software specifications from Europe, adopting IT techniques from China, such as image analysis and a focus on agile development, and implementing cutting-edge digital solutions from North America. DENSO aims to transition from its conventional approach of Japan-led development to a global project management system, with the goal of cultivating and deploying highly skilled software professionals in each region. By doing so, the company will establish a platform for smooth project management on a global scale.Moreover, DENSO is currently collaborating with members within the DENSO Group and partners from other industries, making the company possible to provide a wide range of solutions for the future mobility society.Additionally, DENSO will actively introduce automation through AI to enable everyone involved in DENSO's product development to easily and efficiently utilize the insights gained from its extensive experience in automotive software development. Specifically, DENSO will accelerate the utilization of AI in the design process, such as requirement analysis, to enhance design capabilities. DENSO will also leverage AI in evaluation, such as log analysis, to a greater extent than before, promoting automation and optimize workforce efficiency. By utilizing AI throughout the entire software development process, DENSO aims to reduce human errors and achieve high-quality software, which enables the company to establish a structure that allows to focus on initiatives for business growth and strengthen its software development.Deployment Capabilities: Contribution to the Industry Through Software Talent Development Programs and Standardization of TechnologyAs the demand for software development increases with the advent of SDVs, DENSO is committed to ensuring the global competitiveness of Japan's mobility industry. Leveraging its trusted relationships with car manufacturers, DENSO is taking the lead in software standardization to foster a collaborative ecosystem within the industry.In terms of talent development, DENSO has initiated efforts to establish its Career Innovation Program and SOMRIE Certification System as the industry standards for the entire mobility sector.On the technical front, DENSO is actively participating in all working groups of JASPAR (Japan Automotive Software Platform and Architecture) as the organizing body dedicated to enhancing development efficiency and ensuring high reliability through the standardization of software and networks in automotive electronic control systems. ReferenceFor more information about DENSO's Career Innovation Program and SOMRIE Certification System, please visit "DRIVEN BASE", which is part of DENSO's website, to read the following article:The story behind auto component manufacturer DENSO's pursuit of software innovation, and a look at the engineers who support ithttps://www.denso.com/global/en/driven-base/career-life/yano-hirose_2203/UX introduction video "D-EXPERIENCE"https://ux.system.denso.info/en/d-experience/Source: DENSO