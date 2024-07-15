New figures from Ireland's ESB Networks reveal that the country has surpassed 1. 2 GW of cumulative installed PV capacity, with the residential segment accounting for 20% of the total capacity installed over the past six months. According to new figures from Ireland's distribution system operator (DSO) ESB Networks, the country now has more than 100,000 rooftop solar projects, cumulatively adding more than 400 MW of clean energy to the national grid. "The delivery of 100,000 rooftop solar renewable generator connections is significant," said Nicholas Tarrant, managing director at Ireland DSO ...

