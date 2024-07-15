Former Snyk and Elastic leader to drive next phase of growth for Box in EMEA

Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), the Intelligent Content Cloud, today announced that Samantha Wessels will join the Box Executive Team as President of Box Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Ms Wessels brings over 20 years of technology experience to Box, having held leadership roles at Snyk, Elastic, and NTT.

"Today, Box sits at the convergence of major technology trends, including the automation of business processes, the acceleration of innovation with AI, and the critical need for secure data management. As we enter this new phase of opportunity, I'm thrilled to welcome Samantha to Box," said Olivia Nottebohm, COO of Box. "Samantha's appointment underscores our commitment to providing our EMEA customers with cutting-edge solutions and unparalleled support. Her track record of growing teams and driving business growth will be instrumental in accelerating the EMEA business, while navigating the unique opportunities and challenges of the EMEA market. I would also like to thank Sebastien Marotte for his three years of leadership at Box."

"I am absolutely delighted to join Box at this important moment," said Samantha Wessels, incoming President of Box EMEA. "As organizations come to understand the untapped potential of content, the demand for a secure, intelligent platform to manage that content will continue to grow. Box's innovative AI-driven solutions and strategic vision make it exceptionally well-positioned to meet this demand. I'm confident that Box will drive even greater value for enterprises across the EMEA region."

Ms Wessels' appointment builds on Box's commitment to continued international investment. Since first launching in EMEA in 2012, Box has established a strong European footprint with offices in London, Paris, Munich, Amsterdam and Warsaw. Late last year, it opened state-of-the-art Research and Development offices in Varso Tower, the EU's tallest building. The company has seen sustained growth in-region with leading organisations such as the Met Police, AstraZeneca, Arriva, BETC, Rémy Cointreau, and Eurostar adopting Box's Intelligent Content Cloud to power new ways of working.

About Samantha Wessels

Over her 20+ year career, Ms Wessels has built an impressive reputation in the tech industry, having led successful teams at high-performing SaaS companies and large-scale systems integrators. Most recently, as Senior Vice President of International at Snyk, she drove double digit growth in both EMEA and APJ. Prior to that, Ms Wessels was Vice President of EMEA Sales at Elastic, where she established a successful go-to-market motion across key European markets. Ms Wessels also held leadership roles at NTT, including SVP Global Cloud Sales and SVP for Group Sales Operations and Enablement.

Ms Wessels is passionate about bringing more women into sales across the technology industry. She also serves as a member of Chief, a globally recognised network for senior executive women.

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is the Intelligent Content Cloud, a single platform that enables organizations to fuel collaboration, manage the entire content lifecycle, secure critical content, and transform business workflows with enterprise AI. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading global organizations, including AstraZeneca, JLL, Morgan Stanley, and Nationwide. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Visit box.com to learn more. And visit box.org to learn more about how Box empowers nonprofits to fulfil their missions.

