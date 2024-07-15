A research team at the University of Kansas have found that organic semiconductors known as non-fullerene acceptors demonstrate a high solar cell efficiency due to a reversed heat flow. From pv magazine USA A team of researchers at the University of Kansas have studied a counterintuitive effect in organic semiconductors that may lead to solar cell efficiencies competitive with traditional silicon solar panels. The research is published in Advanced Materials. Researchers throughout the world are actively testing alternative materials to silicon for manufacturing solar cells. While silicon offers ...

