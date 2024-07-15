Cervoz Technology Co., Ltd.: Boosting Bandwidth with Minimal Footprint: Cervoz's 2.5GbE M.2 2230 (A+E) Ethernet Card

TAIPEI, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As 4K streaming and IoT applications strain traditional Gigabit networks, Cervoz, a leader in industrial-grade storage, memory, and expansion cards, introduces its new 2.5GbE M.2 2230 (A+E key) PCIe Ethernet Card . Extremely compact in size, this solution delivers powerful speeds up to 2.5 times faster than standard Gigabit networks, providing seamless connectivity and reduced latency for high-bandwidth demands such as 4K streaming and high-performance NAS systems.

Why Opt for 2.5GbE?

Choosing 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet (2.5GbE) offers a balance of speed and cost-effectiveness. This technology delivers speeds up to 2.5 times faster than traditional networks, making it ideal for 4K streaming and large-scale data transfers. It remains cost-efficient due to its backward compatibility with existing infrastructure, such as Cat5e cabling. While upgrading to 10 Gigabit Ethernet (10GbE) is becoming popular, it requires investment in new hardware. Therefore, 2.5GbE provides a cost-effective solution that boosts network performance using existing setups, making it a smart choice for current needs and future expansions.

Minimal Footprint, Seamless Upgrade

The new 2.5GbE M.2 2230 Ethernet card, also available in M.2 2280 (B+M keys) versions , enhances connectivity in space-constrained settings like embedded systems, mini PCs, mini servers. Its compact design fits easily into tight spaces, providing flexible and robust connectivity without sacrificing performance. Moreover, its A+E key configuration utilizes slots typically reserved for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth purposes, which are often unused, thereby optimizing system capabilities seamlessly.

Enhanced Robustness and Versatility

Heat is a common challenge in space-constrained and high-performance devices. Cervoz's 2.5GbE M.2 Ethernet Expansion Solutions perform reliably under harsh conditions, featuring a wide operation temperature range of -40°C to 85°C and surge protection up to 2kV to ensure network integrity. Additionally, Cervoz's innovative MECFIX mounting mechanism simplifies installation and enhances compatibility by allowing flexible connections to the daughterboard of modular expansion cards. This technology supports integration with both standard and low-profile PCI/PCIe brackets or internal PC mounting, ensuring a perfect fit for your needs.

Accelerate into The Future with Cervoz

As the demand for faster, more reliable networks increases with the grows of AIoT, 4K streaming, and other data-intensive applications, Cervoz's new 2.5GbE M.2 Ethernet Solutions are keys to future-proofing your system and staying ahead. Visit the Cervoz website or contact sales@cervoz.com to learn more.

About Cervoz

Based in Taiwan, Cervoz Technology leverages nearly two decades of expertise in developing and delivering industrial-grade storage, memory, and expansion solutions, serving a wide range of global industrial sectors.

