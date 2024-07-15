Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 15
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited
HEADLINE: Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation
Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (the "Company") confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities leading up to the announcement of the half-yearly financial report.
The Company further announces that it has today entered the mandatory closed period under the Market Abuse Regulation which will last until the results for the half-year ended 30 June 2024 are published.
Issued for and on behalf of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited.
Contact:
Hilary Jones
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Telephone: 01534 700000
15 July 2024