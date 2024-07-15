AddLife AB: Interim Report 1 January - 30 June 2024

Good growth in both Business Areas and continued profitability improvement

"The companies within AddLife showed strong performance development during the quarter. In Labtech, sales growth recovered as expected and margins remained stable. Sales growth in Medtech was good and margins improved partly driven by restructuring efforts that are now yielding clear results. Cash flow improved significantly and after the end of the quarter, an acquisition was made in line with our updated long-term strategy."

Fredrik Dalborg, President and CEO

AddLife's interim report for Q2 2024 is now available online at the company website. The interim report can be downloaded in pdf version. Visit https://reports-en.add.life/interim-report-q2-2024



1 APRIL - 30 JUNE 2024 (3 MONTHS)

Net sales increased by 8% to SEK 2,554m (2,365). The organic growth, excluding exchange rate changes, was 7%.

EBITA increased by 21% to SEK 299m (247), corresponding to an EBITA-margin of 11.7% (10.4).

Profit after tax for the period increased by 116% to SEK 72m (33).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.60 (0.27).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 195m (82).

1 JANUARY - 30 JUNE 2024 (6 MONTHS)

Net sales increased by 6% to SEK 5,124m (4,822). The organic growth, excluding exchange rate changes, was 5%.

EBITA decreased by 4% to SEK 590m (613), corresponding to an EBITA-margin of 11.5% (12.7). EBITA includes reversed contingent considerations of SEK 7m (83). Adjusted for this EBITA increased by 10% and the EBITA margin amounted to 11.4% (11.0).

Profit after tax for the period amounted to SEK 135m (207).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.11 (1.70). Earnings per share for the last 12 months amounted to SEK 0.97 (3.19)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 292m (187).

The equity ratio was 39% (39).

Return on working capital (P/WC) amounted to 48% (50).

Stockholm, July 15, 2024

AddLife AB (publ)

For more information, contact;

Fredrik Dalborg, CEO, fredrik.dalborg@add.life, +46 70 516 09 01

Christina Rubenhag, CFO, christina.rubenhag@add.life, +46 70 546 72 22

www.add.life

Video conference

Investors, analysts and the media are invited to a video conference at which CEO Fredrik Dalborg and CFO Christina Rubenhag will present the interim report. The presentation will be given in English and take about 20 minutes. after which there will be an opportunity to ask questions. The meeting will be recorded and made available online.

The video conference will be at 9 a.m. CET on July 15, 2024

If you wish to participate via video conference, please follow this link>>

The presentation is also available on AddLife YouTube >>



AddLife is an independent player in the Life Science industry that offers high-quality products, services and advice to both the private and public sectors, mainly in the Nordic region and rest of Europe. AddLife has about 2,300 employees in some 85 operating subsidiaries. The Group currently has net sales of approximately SEK 10 billion. AddLife shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information is information that AddLife AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at July 15, 2024 at 07:45 a.m. CET.