At The Smarter E Europe event - recently held in Munich, Germany - Growatt shared insights on the European market. It reports a slowdown in the residential segment in Central Europe due to lower demand, but Growatt VP Lisa Zhang said she expects more growth in the commercial and industrial (C&I) solar and storage sectors. Amidst faltering market conditions, Growatt plans to increase and decrease system sizes at the same time. The company's strategy is to shift its focus toward C&I storage applications, while tapping Germany's rapidly increasing do-it-yourelf solar market. Lisa Zhang, vice president ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...