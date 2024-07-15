Detego Global Earns Culture 100 Award for Workplace Excellence

Detego Global, a leader in digital forensics and cyber security, has been honoured with an esteemed Culture 100 award as one of the UK's greatest companies to work for. This recognition, presented by Hyer, celebrates organisations that have cultivated exceptional workplaces and prioritise employee well-being.

This year's Culture 100 awards employed a rigorous selection process, evaluating over 5,000 companies and interviewing more than 20,000 employees. Companies were assessed on employee satisfaction, work-life balance, career development opportunities, and overall workplace environment. Detego Global's inclusion in this elite group underscores its commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive culture where team members can thrive professionally and personally.

Andy Lister, Managing Director of Detego Global, expressed his views on the company's achievement: "At Detego Global, we believe that our success is intrinsically linked to the well-being and growth of our team. This award is a testament to our ongoing efforts to create an environment where innovation flourishes and each team member feels valued and supported. We're not just creating award-winning digital forensics tools; we're building careers and a community."

Detego Global stands at the forefront of hiring veterans from military and law enforcement sectors, recognising the unique perspectives and expertise these individuals bring to the table. This approach has proven invaluable in developing customer-centric solutions that Detego Global's clients in the military, law enforcement and corporate sectors trust to stay ahead of threats and mitigate potential risks.

The company's commitment to excellence extends beyond the workplace through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. Detego Global's 'Progress Through Purpose' programme encompasses efforts in environmental conservation, support for veterans, empowerment of law enforcement teams, and community upliftment, demonstrating the company's dedication to making a positive impact beyond its core business activities.

For current employees, this Culture 100 award serves as validation of their collective efforts in creating a positive workplace culture. For potential recruits, it signals Detego Global's commitment to employee well-being and professional growth, making it an attractive destination for top talent in the tech industry.

As Detego Global continues to lead in digital forensics and cyber security, this award reinforces its position not just as a technology leader but also as an employer of choice in the UK's competitive tech landscape. It demonstrates that the company can excel in both its field and in creating a purpose-driven work environment that attracts and retains top talent keen to make a positive impact on society.

About Detego Global

Detego Global is a pioneering force in digital forensics and cyber security, providing cutting-edge solutions to law enforcement, government agencies, and corporate clients worldwide. With a commitment to innovation, social responsibility and employee well-being, Detego Global continues to set the standard for excellence in the industry while driving positive social change.

