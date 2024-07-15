Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2024) - Exploits Discovery Corp. (CSE: NFLD) (OTCQB: NFLDF) (FSE: 634) ("Exploits" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial results from recent diamond drilling operations at the Company's Bullseye property, located along the Appleton Fault Zone ("AFZ") in Central Newfoundland. Results from the initial three drill holes have been received with assay values of up to 254.08 g/t Au over 0.80 m. This newly discovered mineralized zone has been named the "Saddle Zone."

The Saddle Zone is located in the vicinity of the Company's hole # BE-23-028, where several clusters of quartz veining were intersected over approximately 18 m of core (see news release dated August 14, 2023). Visible gold was observed within a network of quartz veins in drill hole BE-24-015 (see Photo A) with best reported assay value of 67.55 g/t Au over 3.30 m, which was drilled northwestwards across the previous path of hole BE-23-028.

Highlights Include:

BE-24-015: Intersected 67.55 g/t Au over 3.30 m core-length from a swarm of quartz veins where multiple flecks of visible gold were observed , located at a vertical depth of approximately 85 m below surface. Including 254.08 g/t Au contribution from a 0.80 m sample. Intersected 2.89 g/t Au over 3.55 m core-length, located at a vertical depth of approximately 80 m below surface. Including 15.05 g/t Au contribution from a 0.45 m sample.

BE-23-014: Intersected 53.37 g/t Au over 0.60 m core-length, located at a vertical depth of approximately 141 m below surface. Intersected 32.71 g/t Au over 0.40 m core-length, located at a vertical depth of approximately 164 m below surface.

BE-24-013: Intersected 35.82 g/t Au over 0.90 m core-length, located at a vertical depth of approximately 105 m below surface. Including 78.99 g/t Au contribution from a 0.40 m sample.

The Saddle Zone appears to remain open in all directions.

Jeff Swinoga, President and CEO, comments, "On our first three drill holes, we are very excited to hit high grade gold intercepts with visible gold readily observed. Our team first discovered the mineralization of this northeast interpreted splay branching off the Appleton Fault when our drill program last year reported gold intercepts in holes 28 and 30 that appeared to line up. After completing a deep dive analysis into all available geological and technical information, ranking numerous opportunities and using televiewer to assist in drill design orientation, we announced this focused drill program, and we are very encouraged by its early results.

With 10 kms of claims on the Appleton Fault Zone, a talented all local team based in historic Gander, Newfoundland (a 30-minute drive to our project), available infrastructure, well-funded and large supporting shareholders such as Eric Sprott and New Found Gold, our goal is to be the next large successful gold exploration company in the beautiful province of Newfoundland and Labrador."









Photo A: Photos of mineralization intersected in BE-24-015; Top: Drill core from 119.50 - 123.34 m downhole, RED box indicates sample that yielded 254.08 g/t Au from 121.15 - 121.95 m (0.80m); Bottom: Visible gold observed within sample listed above (note that these photos are not intended to be representative of gold mineralization in BE-24-015.).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6393/216466_7eeef24e44bf993e_002full.jpg





Figure 1: Plan map of Bullseye property; past released drill-collars in white; Phase 3 drill-collars in red.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6393/216466_7eeef24e44bf993e_003full.jpg





Figure 2: Cross section (looking north) of Phase 3 drilling at Bullseye; large discs indicate assay values (Au g/t) from current release; small discs indicate previously releases assay values in drill hole BE-23-028.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6393/216466_7eeef24e44bf993e_004full.jpg

Table 1: Select drill core assays.

2024 Bullseye Drilling - Selected Assays Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Vertical Depth (m) Below Surface Analysis Type Au Assay (ppb)* Au Assay (g/t) Au - Weighted Average Grade (g/t )* Comments BE-24-013 114.25 115.00 0.75 ~75 Screen-Met 1,020.41 1.02 0.85 g/t Au / 1.75m 115.00 116.00 1.00 717.46 0.72 AND 166.75 167.25 0.50 ~105m Screen-Met 1,283.05 1.28 35.82 g/t Au / 0.90m 167.25 167.65 0.40 78,987.35 78.99 AND 172.05 172.80 0.75 ~108 Screen-Met 721.72 0.72 0.99 g/t Au / 1.55m 172.80 173.60 0.80 1,253.49 1.25 BE-24-014 150.50 151.75 1.25 ~122m Fire-Assay 2,686.00 2.69 AND 176.00 176.60 0.60 ~141m Fire Assay 53,365.00 53.37 Pending Over-Limit Analysis AND 187.00 187.90 0.90 ~150m Fire Assay 3,205.00 3.21 AND 204.60 205.00 0.40 ~164m Screen-Met 32,706.40 32.71 BE-24-015 98.10 98.60 0.50 ~69m Fire Assay 2,040.00 2.04 AND 112.05 112.50 0.45 ~80m Screen-Met 15,054.86 15.05 2.89 g/t Au / 3.55m 112.50 113.25 0.75 695.84 0.70 113.25 113.85 0.60 974.18 0.97 113.85 114.25 0.40 874.83 0.87 114.25 114.75 0.50 475.71 0.48 114.75 115.60 0.85 2,115.13 2.12 AND 118.05 118.50 0.45 ~83m Screen-Met 2,145.63 2.15 AND 119.30 119.85 0.55 ~85m Screen-Met 11,927.85 11.93 67.55 g/t Au / 3.30m 119.85 120.40 0.55 6,084.54 6.08 120.40 121.15 0.75 1,928.47 1.93 121.15 121.95 0.80 254,077.70 254.08 VG Noted 121.95 122.60 0.65 12,746.45 12.75 AND 128.35 129.75 1.40 ~90m Screen-Met 1,136.22 1.14 AND 132.90 134.00 1.10 ~93m Fire Assay 1,607.00 1.61 *Assays reported direct from lab certificate. Screen-Met samples are 'Weighted Averaged ppb' as calculated from lab Note: All intersections are core intervals and do not represent true thickness

Table 2: Drill collar data.

Bullseye - Collar Information for Reported Drill Holes Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Length (m) BE-24-013 659717 5430570 48 315 -45 256 BE-24-014 659738 5430593 47 310 -55 298 BE-24-015 659748 5430535 49 275 -50 253 Coordinates Reported in NAD-83

Bullseye Gold Property

The Bullseye claims were staked by Exploits in September 2022 and are contiguous to New Found Gold Corp.'s Queensway project. The claims are considered by the Company's geologists to be highly prospective because they directly overlay a 1,200 by 800 m segment of the AFZ and its related splay structures.

Quality Assurance - Quality Control ("QA/QC")

All prospective NQ core is logged and delineated for sampling by an Exploits' professional geologist. The core is subsequently halved by a diamond-bladed core saw by the Company's technicians with one half being placed in a bag with a unique sample identification. The remaining half core is retained within the Company's secure storage facility in Gander, NL. Sample bags are sealed and then shipped directly to Eastern Analytical Ltd. Certified standards and blanks are inserted at defined intervals following the Company's QA/QC documented procedures, representing approximately 5% of all samples sent for assaying. All core samples are currently analyzed at Eastern Analytical Ltd. of 403 Little Bay Road, Springdale, NL, a commercial laboratory that is ISO/IEC 17025 accredited and completely independent of Exploits. Samples are analyzed using fire assay (30g) with AA finish (Au-FAA 30 ppb process) and/or a four-acid digestion followed by multi-element ICP-OES analysis. All samples with visible gold or assaying above 10.0 g/t Au are further assayed using metallic screen to mitigate the presence of the nugget effect of coarse gold. Metallic screen assays are reported as 'Weighted Averaged ppb' directly calculated from the lab.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

Ken Tylee, P.Geo., VP of Exploration with Exploits, is a qualified person within the Provinces of Ontario and Newfoundland and Labrador as defined by NI 43-101 standards. Mr. Tylee has reviewed and approved the technical information presented herein.

About Exploits Discovery Corp.

Exploits is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. Exploits is utilizing its experienced, talented local team and geologic understanding with the vision to become one of the most successful explorers in Canada.

On Behalf of the Board

/s/ "Jeff Swinoga"

President and CEO

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

Acknowledgments

Exploits Discovery would like to acknowledge the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program from the Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

