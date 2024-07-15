FGD Gypsum Market to reach US$ 1.6 Billion by 2034: Transparency Market Research Highlights Urbanization and Infrastructural Demand as Key Drivers

The naturally occurring element called gypsum has an alternative name calcium sulfate dehydrate, often found in sedimentary rock formations naturally. The popularity of the material can be attributed to the versatile nature of the material, along with efficient production and treatment.

WILMINGTON, Del., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global FGD gypsum market size was recorded at a USD 853 million valuation mark in 2023. Owing to the moderate development of the competitive space, the competitive landscape will advance at a CAGR of 5.7% through the forecast period, reaching USD 1.6 billion by 2034.

Owing to a rapid surge in the population, the infrastructural demand is surging. To cater to this spiking demand, the requirement for appropriate material has been rising. Along with this rising demand, the progress of the competitive space of the construction industry is expected to proliferate in the forecast period.

Along with the abovementioned factors, the urbanization rate has been rising, which is coupled with the growing infrastructural demand. As a result, this is a key driver, upsurging the construction industry.

Gypsum, being an integral part of the construction industry, is likely to gain more traction in the industry during the forecast period. Trends have been shifting to synthetic gypsum. Pertaining to such trends, the competitive landscape is likely to observe new prospects in the forecast period.

Based on the purity of gypsum used in the construction industry, the material is used in numerous applications. Due to this diversity of the material, FGD gypsum is likely to gain more traction in the construction sector, driving the demand for the material.

Request for sample PDF copy of report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=26819

Plastering, cement production, wallboard manufacturing, and several other key processes in the industry have been using gypsum as the main ingredient. Due to this, the ecosystem is set to advance moderately during the forecast period.

The ability of the material to remove impurities from water is exceptional. Due to this property, the demand for the material in the water treatment plants has been rising, and moreover, recent trends suggest that this demand will continue to increase in the future.

FGD Gypsum Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period? 2024-2034 Base Year? 2020-2022 Size in 2023 US$ 853.0 Mn Forecast (Value) in 2034 US$ 1.6 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 5.7 % No. of Pages 241 Pages Segments covered By Type, By Application, By End-user, By Region

The growing demand for better water treatment plants and purifiers is expected to push the FGD gypsum market forward. To increase the potable amount of water, such plants are essential, where FGD gypsum can find many applications.

Technological innovations are helping key manufacturers develop cutting-edge tools and manufacturing units to produce gypsum. Due to this, the production and treatment of gypsum have become easier, leveraging the profitability and sustainable growth of such organizations. This drives the ecosystem

Get Your Complimentary Brochure here: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=26819

Key Findings from the Market Report

The diverse competitive space of the FGD gypsum market is segmented into different areas based on different parameters. Based on the type of the product, synthetic gypsum is expected to gain a rising popularity in the construction industry.

To cater to the demand for natural elements to treat wastewater, natural gypsum is used, and therefore, the segment is expected to gain traction in the competitive space.

Based on the application, cement production is a key application of FGD gypsum. Due to the rising requirement in the construction sector, the cement category is expected to gain traction.

Apart from the construction sector, the mining sector is another essential end-user segment of the FGD gypsum market. Due to the growing mining applications, the segment is expected to proliferate, driving the industry.

Regional Profile

Owing to the technological infrastructure, North America is expected to lead the global FGD gypsum market, creating multiple prospects for key players.

The rising awareness regarding wastewater treatment is elevating the demand for gypsum in Europe.

The growing population and urbanization rate are accelerating the construction industry in Asia-Pacific, fueling the market demand.

Competitive Landscape

With various modes of market expansion, key players grow using strategies like product innovation, product launches, mergers, and acquisitions.

American Gypsum Company, LLC is an important player, operating in different verticals. The firm offers lightweight gypsum boards, laminate base gypsum boards, and interior ceiling gypsum boards.

Georgia-Pacific Gypsum LLC offers roof boards, soffits, and many more.

HOLCIM is another important player, which operates in different product lines, including Concrete, Aggregates, and Cement.

Key Players

American Gypsum Company LLC

Georgia-Pacific Gypsum LLC

HOLCIM

National Gypsum Services Company

PABCO Gypsum

Saint-Gobain

USG Corporation

Knauf Digital GmbH

GYPSEMNA CO LLC

Key Developments in the FGD Gypsum Market

In October 2023 , Georgia-Pacific Gypsum LLC broadened the scope of the firm in Texas by introducing a Gypsum Wallboard Facility worth USD 325 million .

, Georgia-Pacific Gypsum LLC broadened the scope of the firm in Texas by introducing a Gypsum Wallboard Facility worth . In June 2024, HOLCIM acquired Cand-Landi Group in Switzerland, which helped the organization expand in the international market.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Natural

Synthetic

By Application

Drywall

Cement

Water Treatment

Mining

Soil Amendment

Others

By End User

Construction

Agriculture

Mining

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=26819<ype=S

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research -

3D Printing Materials Market - The global 3D printing materials market was worth US$ 1.9 Bn in 2021 and is projected to reach value of US$ 10.1 Bn by 2031. The global industry is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031.

The global 3D printing materials market was worth US$ 1.9 Bn in 2021 and is projected to reach value of US$ 10.1 Bn by 2031. The global industry is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. Polymer Foam Market - The global market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% between 2022 and 2031.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fgd-gypsum-market-to-reach-us-1-6-billion-by-2034-transparency-market-research-highlights-urbanization-and-infrastructural-demand-as-key-drivers-302196744.html