Asia Pulp and Paper (APP) Group: Sustainable Hygiene: Discover the Benefits of Eco-Friendly Toilet Paper

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Switching to sustainable toilet paper is crucial amidst environmental challenges. Using traditional toilet paper is often overlooked, yet it significantly impacts the environment by cutting down millions of trees annually, causing deforestation and biodiversity loss.

Traditional toilet paper production impacts the environment by causing deforestation and consuming substantial water and energy. APP requires all current and potential suppliers to comply with its Forest Conservation Policy (FCP) to achieve sustainability goals in production. APP only accepts wood from suppliers that have not converted any forest area identified as High Carbon Stock (HCS) as of February 2013.

Eco-friendly toilet paper uses sustainable materials, eco-friendly production methods, and chlorine-free bleaching to minimize environmental impact. APP's Sustainable Program focuses on eco-friendly pulp and tissue production. It uses raw materials from 100% industrial plants managed by certified partners, ensuring sustainable wood processing and pulp production. The tissue, made from sustainable virgin pulp, meets high standards for brightness, softness, absorbency, and hygiene.

"Choosing eco-friendly toilet paper from APP isn't just a small bathroom change-it's a big step towards a sustainable future," said Elim Sritaba, Chief Sustainability Officer at APP Group. "Enjoy comfort and quality with innovative materials and responsible production. Embrace sustainability with every sheet and help create a greener tomorrow."

Spread the word to encourage certified and recycled options, use social media, engage in community discussions, and support local sustainability efforts. Together, informed choices and inspiration can drive significant environmental improvements.

APP serves as the holding company for multiple Indonesia pulp and paper manufacturing as well as forestry entities, catering to the increasing global need for high-quality tissue, packaging, and paper. Our products reach over 150 countries spanning six continents. APP Group serves as the group name of pulp, paper and forestry entities under APP and its affiliates including the pulp and paper and forestry operation in China.

Driven by a dedication to sustainability and ethical practices, we prioritize the well-being of our employees, society, and environment. Our approach involves harnessing technological advancements and fostering innovation, collaborating closely with communities, and upholding internationally recognized business and operational standards throughout our production and supply chain.

Aligned with the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles, our Sustainability Roadmap Vision 2030 steers our actions toward safeguarding the environment, bolstering local communities, preserving biodiversity, and striving for carbon neutrality in all our endeavors.

